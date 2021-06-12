How to get Google to stop tracking your location





Wherever you go, Google will go. In particular, Google Maps tracks every step a user (and smartphone) takes and archives their activity in the Google Timeline. It may look like a path of memory, but it can also leave the door to privacy open.

You can use the timeline to see where you are and where you are on Google Maps. Timeline syncs with all shots uploaded to Google Photos, so photoicevidence may be present. You can also share your location with anyone in real time on iOS and Android.

If you want to keep your location private without completely abandoning Google, you can delete your location history and instruct it to stop tracking. Method is as follows.

Stop location tracking

The first task is to turn off Google’s location tracking from the My Activity dashboard. Here you can view and manage web and app activity, location history, and YouTube history for your Google account.[ロケーション履歴]Click.

Google will automatically track where you take your device, even if you don’t have a particular Google app open all the time (on iOS, you can choose to enable location services only while the app is running. Details will be described later).[ロケーション履歴]Turn off the switch next to and shut it down completely.Of this account[デバイス]Click to see the devices linked to your account and disconnect the devices you don’t want to track.

If this is too serious, Google will allow the company to choose how long it will retain your data. The first time you turn on Location History and web and app activity, you’ll see that it’s deleted after 18 months by default, but you can change this.

[ロケーション履歴]so[自動削除]Choose. From the pop-up window[次の日付より古いアクティビティを自動削除]Select, then select 3, 18, or 36 months. (here[アクティビティを自動削除しない]There are also options. )

Delete data from the Google Maps timeline

You can also manually delete certain data from the Google Timeline.[ロケーション履歴]On the page[アクティビティを管理]Click to view a map that contains all the location data for your account. Open Google Maps, tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner,[タイムライン]You can also select.

The best place to start is with a date filter that allows you to filter your results by year, month, and day. Google will display the routes that are included in the selected range. When you select a specific day, that day will be displayed on the map as a trip.Then click the trash can icon to delete the entire day or open the three dot menu next to the location[その日のストップを削除]You can select to delete the day from the history.

If the filter is set to show all history, the menu at the bottom shows a list of places you’ve been to and trips you’ve been to. Click the red square to screen out the places you visited in your account history. You can delete your location history at any time by clicking the trash can icon.Click on the entry and in the timeline[最後の訪問]Select to display the days associated with that location. You can then delete part or all of the trip.

If you want to remove all visits to a particular location, you need to switch to mobile. From mobile, tap the profile icon and select the timeline. You’ll see tabs for Days, Travel (Android only), Locations, Cities, and Worlds.[場所]>[訪問したすべての場所を表示]Tap. Find the location you want to delete, tap the three dot menu on the right,[すべての訪問を削除]Choose.

Manage location settings on iOS devices

You can do more with your iPhone to prevent Google from tracking your location.[設定]>[Google マップ]>[位置情報]Go to to view your location settings in the Google Maps app. To reduce the amount of data Google collects when you’re not using the app[アプリの使用中]Set to. This affects the functionality of certain apps.

Instead of using the exact location, you can use more general data in Google Maps (or any app). To start using your approximate location,[正確な位置]Turn off the switch next to. This also affects the functionality of certain apps.

If you want to stop the off-location service altogether[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]Go to and toggle the switch off. This, of course, will cause many phone services to fail. However, you can control individual apps by setting when you can access location services.

Manage location settings on Android devices

Android users can control the location services of their devices, but the exact steps may vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. For example, on Samsung devices[設定]>[場所]You can open to see different options.

You can turn off location services altogether by tapping the switch at the top of the screen, but this will prevent many services on your mobile phone from working. You can also easily disable location services by pulling down the notification shade and tapping the location icon.

As another, less invasive option[精度の向上]Click to turn off the Wi-Fi scan and Bluetooth scan settings.[位置情報]Scroll down the page and[Google 位置情報の精度]Tap[位置情報の精度を向上]You can also turn off. Turning off these features removes all non-GPS location tracking methods, but reduces location tracking accuracy as a whole.

If you want to change the settings of individual apps,[アプリの権限]Tap to select Google Maps, Google Photos, Google, or other Google services. You can change your app permissions to allow only while your app is in use to reduce the amount of data Google collects when your app isn’t in use. This affects the functionality of certain apps.

Browsing Anywhere Privately Google Secret Mode

If you don’t want to mess with your location settings, but want Google to stop seeing what you’re doing for a while, then secret mode is for you. In the Google Maps app, tap the profile icon,[シークレット モードをオンにする]Choose.

Turning on incognito mode prevents your map from saving your search history, location history, and shared location information, preventing your app from personalizing your map based on activity. It does not prevent other Google services from tracking your online location.

When you’re done, tap the secret mode icon and[シークレット モードをオフにする]You can select to return to the regular version of Google Maps.

Try a VPN

If you’re wondering why it sounds so complicated, it’s because Google doesn’t really want to disable location data. As a company, Google makes money from its users’ data. Location is another way to personalize the ads you see.

Even if you follow all these steps, Google cannot completely block it. If you want Google or someone else to stop tracking your location, try a VPN instead. You can keep your activity and data private by setting one. Even from Google.

You can find great paid or free VPNs. If you’re specifically looking for something to work with your phone, there are many options for both iOS and Android.

