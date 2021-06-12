iOS 15 Beta on iPhone Doesn’t Work? How to revert to iOS 14





You can roll back to iOS 14 from the iOS 15 Developer Preview.

This article is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

If you have an Apple developer account and have iOS 15 Preview installed on your iPhone, there are some bumps in the iOS 15 journey and you may crave for a simpler iOS 14 days. That is natural. Public beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will not arrive until next month, with the final version expected this fall, September if Apple’s release cycle is maintained.

Here’s the good news: You can revert to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. However, please note that you will need to factory reset your phone or tablet to revert to the current official release. If you made a backup before joining the beta, you can use it to restore your iPhone or iPad, but be aware that any changes or new information you’ve made since you installed the beta will be lost.

With that in mind, here’s how to get out of beta and revert to stable iOS.

How to restore iPhone or iPad to iOS 14?

You will need the appropriate cable to connect your Mac or PC, iPhone or tablet to your computer to complete the uninstall process. If you are using Windows, you need to install iTunes.

If you’re using a Mac, click the Apple logo at the top of the screen[システム設定]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Make sure your Mac software is updated by selecting.

First, connect your phone or tablet to your computer and put it into recovery mode. This tells the computer that the operating system needs to be reinstalled on the connected device. You must use the device-specific procedures listed below to enter recipient mode. If your device screen goes black, indicating that the cable points to your MacBook, you know you’re in recovery mode.

The following button combinations will restart your iPhone or iPad during this process, but it is important that you do not release the buttons until the recovery mode screen appears.

If you release it too quickly, repeat the procedure.

If you have an iPhone 6S or earlier, an iPad with a home button, or an iPod Touch 6th generation or earlier, press and hold the sleep / wake button and home button at the same time until the recovery mode screen appears. For iPhone 7, for 7 Plus or iPod Touch 7th Generation, press and hold the Sleep / Wake and Volume Up buttons at the same time until the Recovery Mode screen appears. For iPhone 8 and above, quickly press the volume up button and then the volume down button iPad Pro users quickly press the volume up button, then the volume down button, and then at the top until the recovery screen appears. Press and hold the button.

We would appreciate it if you could back up your iPhone or iPad before installing iOS 15.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

When you put an Apple device into recovery mode, a prompt appears on your computer to let you know that a device in recovery mode has been detected. You will be asked if you want to restore or update your device: Select Restore. Your computer will download and install the latest official version of iOS 14 on your device. (Currently iOS 14.6.)

If you don’t see the prompt, open Finder (on Mac) or iTunes (on PC), select your device, and select your device.[復元]Must be selected.

If you’re using the same computer that backed up your phone or tablet before installing the beta, after returning to iOS 14, you’ll be asked if you want to use that backup to restore your device. I will. To make a backup, you need to start with a new installation.

Reverting to iOS 14 is not embarrassing. There are so many features out there that Apple keeps adding them with regular updates. My personal favorite is all the hidden features I’ve been finding in iOS 14. If you want to take advantage of the beta as the official launch approaches, you can do it at any time.

