An era when IT cities were the center of weapons innovation | Latest News India





Bangalore: Bangalore is known as a high-tech city today, but few know that the capital of Karnataka has a strong connection to the engineering wonders of rockets that have transformed the modern war forever. No.

According to historians, the origin of the rocket is on the road alongside Juma Masjid and Taramandalpet in Bengaluru, the center of the rocket project of the ruler of Mysole Tipu Sultan in the 18th century. Military inventions such as the Tipu Sultan Rocket and Bangalore Torpedo by Madras Sappers, an engineer group of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers, tell the history of Bangalore in military inventions.

The use of rockets in combat was completed at the Tipas Institute in Bengaluru, but this history has long been forgotten. One of the first to rediscover it was Dr. Abdul Karam, the former president of India, who himself was welcomed as an Indian missile man. During a trip to the United States in the 1960s, a painting in the lobby of NASA’s sounding rocket facility caught the attention of Columns. This painting depicts one of the earliest uses of rockets on the battlefield.

Later, in his book Fire Wings, Karam wrote in detail about what he saw. This painting caught my eye because the rocket-launching soldiers were not white, had dark skin, and had the racial characteristics found in South Asia. It turned out to be the Tipu Sultan army that fought the British army. The painting, which was forgotten in Tipas’s own country, depicts a memorial fact on the other side of the globe, he wrote.

Tipu Sultan’s army was the first to weaponize a rocket. The ruler created a designated unit of about 5,000 powerful men to operate the rocket. Chinese and Europeans tried to make rockets shortly after the invention of gunpowder, but historians said the prototypes were ineffective because they used bamboo to make the rockets, and they quickly took them to the cannon. It was replaced.

However, when Tipu and his father Heider Ali began experimenting with rockets in the late 1700s, they made a big difference by using iron tubes instead of bamboo. Over the years, the Taramandalpet rocket-making unit has experimented with several models before being considered ready for combat.

Many historians believe that the Tipas rocket can cover a range of up to 2 km, primarily due to the introduction of high quality iron. One end of a metal tube filled with gunpowder was closed and the other end had a nozzle, a concept that is still used today to propel a rocket using the gas emitted by the rocket.

Tipu Sultan’s army used rockets in four Anglo-Mysore wars to make a big difference. One of the first mentions of the effective use of metal rockets was the Battle of Pollilur during the First Anglo-Mysore War of 1780. The advancing East India Company army was repulsed by the Mysore army using several rocket fires. After this defeat, several British officers were taken prisoner.

Rockets helped cause panic among enemies, more than the number of victims. One of the enemy commanders, faced with the wrath of rockets, was the first Duke of Wellington to become a Waterloo hero.・ It was Wellesley. During the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War, Tipas troops used wheeled carts with three or more rocket lamps while Wellsley was conducting reconnaissance missions near the Sultanpet grove in Shree Langapaton. , Launched about 12 missiles into the unit at one time.

The rocket was also designed at the time with a sword built into it, which had two purposes. The sword acted as a guiding mechanism, providing stability to the rocket during flight, and the sword became a weapon towards the end of the flight. The rocket fell after losing thrust as it descended toward its target, killing and seriously injuring soldiers underneath it, said Collageb, a former Indian military engineer and military history enthusiast. R says.

The British, who suffered great losses from these rockets, quickly learned it and adopted it as a weapon. These were used in the Battle of Waterloo and the War of 1812, and were eventually mentioned in the Stars and Stripes.

Another invention that put the name of the city on the world map was the Bangalore torpedo, whose design was so perfect that even now, more than 100 years after its development, troops around the world still use this weapon. Historians believe that they continue. The Bangalore attack was a widely used strategy during World War II, especially during the D-Day landing operation.

The Bangalore Torpedo is a weapons system developed by engineers at Madras Sappers (now known as the Madras Engineering Group) next to Bengaluru Ursall in the late 1910s. This weapon is a series of metal tubes with explosives about 5 feet long, connected to each other and intended to remove obstacles on the battlefield.

During World War II, barbed wire was laid along the coast, preventing Allied soldiers who faced a firewall when landing on the beach from moving forward. Here they were using Bangalore torpedoes.

The original design of the weapon was put together by then Major Madras Engineer’s Army Officer RL McClintock. A record of the first development of the weapon can be found in the small museum of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) next to Lake Ursour in Bengaluru today. The second Queen Victoria-owned engineer and miner annual record from 1912 to 1913 talks about testing weapons that were supposed to support trench trench trench warfare.

The development of this weapon began when the British felt the need for a weapon that would help soldiers fighting in World War I remove the bar bar trench wire near the enemy’s near trench trench trench. Major McClintock, who was the director of Madras Sappers here in Bengaluru, was tasked with coming up with a solution. The design has been tested and completed for five years.

Records show that the material costs for the original design were 9 rupees, 10 paisas and 5 anna, although still preserved by MEG.

According to Mondial Defense Systems Limited, which supplies modern Bangalore torpedoes to the US military, Bangalore’s design has changed little from the beginning. It remains a steel pipe filled with available explosives (Compound B, TNT, RDX / wax, etc.). The action of clamping the pipes together in this way ensures end-to-end carryover of the blast line. Modern safety considerations require Bangalore suppliers to incorporate Insensitive Equipment to increase safety, read the company’s statement.

In the years following World War I, Americans were impressed with the success of the Bangalore torpedo and adopted it. Although designed over 100 years ago, Bangalore torpedoes are still used by the British, American, Indian, Chinese, Canadian and Pakistani troops.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos