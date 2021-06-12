Apple @ Work: macOS virtualization on the iPad Pro turns it into a powerful enterprise computer





Every time Apple releases a new iPad Pro with hardware that makes the software appear non-pushable, there’s a discussion about macOS and iOS. In my review of WWDC, I came up with an interesting idea to make the iPad more convenient. What if Apple allows Parallels and VMware to offer virtualization on the iPadOS?

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing enterprise IT networks since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, mobile device management systems, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, hundreds of Macs, and hundreds of iPads, Bradley said: So, how Apple’s IT managers deploy Apple devices, how to build networks to support them, how to train users, stories from the depths of IT management, and how Apple can improve products for IT departments. Focus on.

Listen to me before rushing to make a decision. iPadOS needs to continue to evolve beyond the iOS siblings in its feature set. iPad Pro hardware is more powerful than it needs to be. Virtualization requires power, opening up the iPad OS to many use cases that appeal to enterprise customers.

Suppose you’re the type of person who likes to use the iPad for as many things as possible, but there are some tasks that the iPadOS can’t do or that are very annoying. If Apple allows virtualization on the iPadOS, you have the option to open Parallels or VMware, boot into macOS (or Windows), and use the included Magic Keyboard as if it were a full desktop computer. In addition, if iPadOS eventually improves support for external monitors, it will be possible to run macOS in one window while running iPadOS in another window.

If you’re on a business trip or working in the field frequently, taking advantage of the simplicity of your portable device when you’re away from the office can be a huge benefit. You no longer have to wonder if you need a Mac on this trip. Once you have an iPad, it can be everything you need.

Why not dual boot?

It’s certainly possible for Apple to dual-boot the iPad hardware between macOS and iPadOS, but I think the virtualization story is better for enterprise customers. Can run any major operating system. This makes iPad Pro one of the most versatile “computers” on the market. It will be the perfect travel computer. I haven’t owned a desktop computer for quite some time (early 2000s), but if I can use macOS while traveling on my iPad Pro, I’ll switch to an iMac soon.

wrap up

I firmly believe that allowing virtualization on the iPad Pro can unlock many new use cases for the device and justify the cost of the device. At this point, I find it harder to justify the iPad Pro than the iPad Air unless you need a 12.9-inch screen. However, suppose the iPad Pro is a versatile device that provides desktop OS flexibility in some situations and enjoys the lightness of the iPad OS when not needed. If we could virtualize macOS when we needed the iPad Pro, we would be even more popular in the enterprise market.

