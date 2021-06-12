Premium android smartphone rivals, Google, Samsung





The first batch pre-order for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sold out quickly here in Australia.

This device is said to rival or even exceed the specifications of major Android smartphones, including the best Samsung and Google devices.

Unpacking

The out-of-box experience is quite normal, but I was impressed with what came with the phone. USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter (convenient because the only port on the phone is USB-C), clear jelly phone case (average quality but welcome!), 67W ( Fast charge) Wall plug. The phone itself has a premium and stylish ceramic design, comes in two colors, black and white, and I got black.

design

The phone has a curved screen that tilts along the top, bottom, and side edges. The corners look a bit interesting, but overall it’s a great scrolling experience.

I have to admit, this is a pretty slippery phone. Combining it with a fairly heavy design for a huge camera module can be a bit tricky to hold in your hand. The camera they managed to incorporate into the phone is worth it. I think there is.

camera

Seriously, Xiaomi includes some of the most impressive camera hardware. There are a total of four cameras. A high quality hole punch style 20MP camera is on the front and three very inspirational cameras are on the back.

Turn the phone over and you’ll find a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, one of the industry’s largest camera sensors (surprisingly made by Samsung!), And can also record 4K and 8K video. I will.

The quality of the camera is similar to a regular DSLR camera. Sure, the camera module looks ridiculous, but it’s great to have such a powerful camera in your pocket.

There is also a small display on the back of the phone. It’s not very impressive and it’s pretty dim, but it’s enough to use the rear camera instead of the front camera to take a pretty good framed selfie.

You can also tilt your smartphone screen down, preferably on a smooth or soft surface, to see notifications, double-tap the mini-display to wake it, or check the time of day. I can do it.

The only downside to the back camera module is that, interestingly, dust collects around the protruding edges, but that’s not a problem and it’s visibly a bit uncomfortable.

Display and specs

When you combine these features with its large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel QuadHD + (1440p) display and 120hz refresh rate, everything looks great. For clarity, you can choose either a “standard” refresh rate of 60Hz or a “high” refresh rate of 120Hz for your phone.

However, even if the phone is set to 120Hz, the phone will adapt its refresh rate based on usage. For example, it’s 120Hz while scrolling, but not always 120Hz when watching YouTube videos or games (even if the game supports 120Hz).

The phone also has a touch response speed of 480Hz, which keeps the phone fast. And one of my favorite features is the 1700 knit display. In other words, it is very bright and easy to read even in a dazzling environment. In fact, it’s one of the brightest phone displays on the market.

The phone is running Android 11, powered by Snapdragon 888, and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

What’s more, if you’re not using headphones, you’ll notice that the dual stereo speakers are of high quality and very loud. The battery is 5000mAh. This means you have a long battery life, day or night, and with a quick charger you don’t have to worry about battery life.

But should I buy it?

At a price of $ 1799, I’m not sure if this phone would be recommended to the average consumer. For general use, we recommend a lightweight and inexpensive one. However, for those in the premium phone market, Android enthusiasts are probably already drooling.

This phone is fast and powerful, with the best camera and amazing battery life. And to be honest, for a premium phone, including all the features, I think $ 1799 is actually a stolen item.

The only thing I really hated about this phone is that it’s a very slippery, huge fingerprint magnet, but that’s just a surface-level complaint.

Xiaomi is still in the Australian market, but if we continue to release such high quality mobile phones, we’ll soon see them here and there.

Elly Awesome is an Australian technology and lifestyle blogger. @ellyawwesome | youtube

