Why did American database providers grow their interest in Israeli technology?





For decades, Israel has been a hotbed of innovation. At its heart, Tel Aviv has a vibrant technology ecosystem that attracts the best entrepreneurs from around the world to the coast. From early-stage newcomers to well-established unicorns, foreign investors and businesses need to have a domestic presence to effectively leverage the thousands of start-ups that are innovating across sectors. I recognize that.

Expansion of Israeli business

Aerospike is an American NoSQL database provider. Having been operating in Israel since 2018, the company has sought to find relevant talent and local startups to advance the Aerospike’s larger roadmap. In an interview with Geektime, Aerospike Israel executive Oshrat Ben Avi Zabludovitz said access to Israel’s talent pool was one of the main reasons Aerospike established its presence in Israel.

Like many other American technology companies based in Silicon Valley and New York City, Aerospike has realized the enormous potential of the Israeli technology ecosystem. Israel is a treasure trove of innovative technologies, and Aerospike is trying to enhance these technologies with real-time data platforms, Oshrat says.

After visiting Israel, she added that Aerospike CEO John Dillon was fascinated by the country, human capital, the nature of Israeli startups, and similarities to Silicon Valley startups.

Oshrat also mentions that Aerospike decided to expand its business in the sanctuary after Dillon’s visit. The Silicon Valley-based company will strengthen its sales and operations teams. At the same time, we established a research and development center in Tel Aviv.

According to Oshrat, the company quickly realized that the prosperous Israeli startup ecosystem was not only a huge resource pool, but a perfect landscape for sales and service. Since the inauguration of the Aerospike Israel branch in late 2018, we have established an important and stable community of Aerospike in Israel.

In the transition from digital to mobile games, Israeli software is a key driver of global innovation. Over the last few years, software has proven to be the royal road, and thousands of Israeli startups have followed suit, developing next-generation software based on large amounts of data. This puts Aerospike in an ideal position not only to leverage Israeli technology, but also to help build it. In today’s digital world, where microsecond moments are important, there is a growing demand for highly efficient real-time database solutions. This is what the Aerospike NoSQL real-time data platform provides to its customers. Aerospike’s unique patented technology enables organizations to respond instantly to billions of transactions while significantly reducing their hardware footprint.

According to Oshrat, this was music that could be heard by more than a few popular Israeli companies. Working with great customers such as Playtika, IronSource, AppsFlyer and Cybereason, the first miles in the Israeli market. I’m excited about Stone’s success.

This is another piece of evidence that Israel has graduated from Startup Nation to Scaleup Nation. And Oshrat sees more collaboration between Israeli startups and Aerospike. While it may help save lives and improve people’s lives with AI and ML, there are great opportunities in developed countries, the biotechnology industry, cyber and more. We look forward to playing a role in our mission to make the world a better place and becoming part of these important places. Our Israeli branch is currently experiencing us. Expanding into new areas and areas to support the rapid growth process. Is hiring more employees in teams, including engineering, operations and sales teams.

