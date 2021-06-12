Technology-based mentorship platform MentorKart’s Marwari Catalysts Portfolio Company Raises US $ 150,000 – ThePrint





New Delhi [India]June 12 (ANI / NewsVoir): MentorKart, a patented platform for New Delhi-based mentorship, announced Thursday that it has raised US $ 150,000 in a seed round.

MentorKart said in a statement that it would use the funds to plan its launch, further strengthen its platform, strengthen its technological capabilities and develop new products. The startup is also trying to expand its team across technology, products and marketing, the statement added.

“We at MentorKart are focused on our mission to prepare Indian youth for the future. As you can see, there is a great demand for mentoring among young people, and in the next few years MentorKart will be motivated by India. I believe it will be a true mentoring cart for young people.

Launched in 2020 by Ashish Khare and SK Mohanty, MentorKart offers professional mentorship programs for students, working adults and entrepreneurs. The platform can also be learned through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops, masterclasses and one-on-one individual dialogues with mentors.

Marwari Catalysts Ventures, India’s fastest growing accelerator, continues to seek to create, build and nurture startup ecosystems and economic development in the untapped markets of India’s Tier II and III cities. Those from Tier II and III cities in the startup journey who cannot otherwise receive the quality mentorship and guidance that startups have received in the metro.

“India has a large startup ecosystem that is key to disruptive innovation, accelerating India’s progress towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Most of these startups are passionate about driving change. It is led by the first entrepreneur who has, but does not have the experience to deal with the wide range of challenges faced along the way. “

MentorKart’s goal is to enable startups to expand their business, learn from the experience of existing leaders, open new doors, and provide the right kind of mentoring to help them open up endless possibilities. In the case of Digital India, he added, is to create an unleashing support system.

“Mentoring accelerates growth by showing a clear path with less distractions and obstacles. And a technology platform that enables mentorship is to shape the future of young people in India. It takes time, and Mentorkart plays an important role, “said Devesh Rakhecha, founder and director of Marwari Catalysts.

In addition, co-founder Marwari Catalysts’ Rachit Poddar said: “Mentorship is a tool that saves individuals time and resources in making informed choices. Mentors guide you to unleash the potential within you. By sharing years of experience, we challenge your status quo and change your mindset, wisdom and skills. “

Mentorkart claims to have shown significant traction among its target customers, with thousands of mentees and hundreds of mentors already on the platform. The startup has plans for global expansion and is currently discussing it in advance as well.

