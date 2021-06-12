What Stocks Should You Buy Today? Four High Tech Stocks to Watch This Week





In today’s stock market, investing in tech stocks may not be the hardest task if you know what to invest in. The industry ranges from high-tech companies such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to emerging technology companies such as UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH). So, as long as you do some research and know what the company offers, you may benefit in the long run. After all, most people will agree that technology is the key to defining our future.

For example, Google claims to have developed artificial intelligence software that can design computer chips faster than humans. Not only that, but with the new AI, chips that take months to design by humans can be completed in less than six hours. These are bold claims, but are they really ridiculous given how advanced technology is? Therefore, regardless of the performance of tech stocks in today’s stock market, the tech industry will continue to thrive. There is no doubt that you think. Then here are four tech stocks that you might be interested in today.

Cloud Strike Holdings Co., Ltd.

CrowdStrike is a California-based cybersecurity company. The company’s Falcon platform provides a means to detect cybersecurity threats and stop breaches. Specifically, the platform is the first multi-tenant, cloud-native, intelligent security solution that can protect different types of workloads. CRWD shares have been flat since the beginning of the year. However, it is worth noting that stock prices have risen by more than 140% over the past year.

Last week, the company released its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue increased 70% to $ 32.8 million. Of this, subscription revenue was $ 281.2 million. Meanwhile, operating cash flow was $ 147.5 million. New subscriptions are paramount to cybersecurity companies, and the company added 1,524 new subscriptions in the first quarter. Overall, the company’s fundamentals seem to be heading in the right direction.

As an aside, CrowdStrike Falcon was named one of Ernst & Young LLP’s recommended cybersecurity technology platforms in May. Therefore, we will strengthen cooperation between the two industry-leading organizations. This partnership seamlessly integrates cybersecurity operations and risk management to help businesses around the world and enhance their business resilience. This type of cyberattack is still widespread, so the goal of stopping ransomware attacks is important. With that in mind, would you buy a stock of CRWD?

Microsoft

Next up is Microsoft, a referral-free tech giant. If you are familiar with personal computers, you may be aware of the industry’s leading software companies. It’s impressive that MSFT’s share price has risen by more than 35% over the past year, despite its market capitalization of over $ 1 trillion.

The company recently announced that it will develop a streaming stick that gamers can play on any TV or monitor. Therefore, it extends Xbox games beyond the console. Microsoft seems to be working with TV makers to integrate Xbox cloud gaming software into their devices. This could allow gamers with these smart TVs to stream Xbox video games. Of course, this does not mean that Microsoft will discontinue the console. However, the expansion to smart TVs will allow more gamers to access the service without owning a console.

In addition, Microsoft announced a strategic cloud partnership with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) earlier this month. This partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and shape the future of innovation in the financial services industry. So do you think MSFT stocks are the best tech stocks to buy right now?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AMD is a multinational semiconductor company based in San Clara, California. The company has been driving innovation in high performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies for over 50 years. Basically, the company’s products are used not only in the gaming industry, but also in data centers. Boasting hundreds of millions of consumers, many businesses and research facilities rely on AMD technology.

In fact, the company just announced Thursday that the EPYC processor will be included in the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Alletra 600. Cloud experience. It utilizes the AMD EPYC 7002 series processor, which offers up to 3x faster performance than previous HPE Nimble Storage all-flash arrays.

Wait, that’s not all. The company also recently announced a partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team. AMD strengthens its team with championship-level computing technology and performance for competitive virtual racing. This shows that AMD is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and providing everyone with the best possible gaming experience. Considering everything, would you consider adding AMD stock to your portfolio?

Asana Co., Ltd.

Finally, there’s another California-based technology company, Asana. The company operates work management software as a service that allows individuals and teams to increase work efficiency while increasing employee engagement. This allows anyone to monitor the progress of work related to an organization’s mission. ASAN’s share price has risen by more than 55% in the past month alone.

On Monday, the company reported lower-than-expected losses in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, exceeding earnings expectations. Revenue for the quarter was $ 76.7 million, up 61% from the year-ago quarter. In addition, the company expects revenue for fiscal year 2022 to range from $ 336 million to $ 340 million. That’s about a 50% year-on-year increase. Over time, you’ll know if your company can live up to that expectation.

Asana believes that its web and mobile applications are becoming increasingly popular among organizations. Whether your team is working from home or working entirely in the office, this application makes it much easier to monitor the progress of your work. After all, clarifying who is doing what and when is essential to the success of an organization. But are you considering buying ASAN shares at this time?

