Femtech Market is looking at how women’s health is being cared for by government agencies, and new startups are estimated to reach a market value of US $ 53.2 billion by 2027. | Aparito, Avasciences shares Company, Bloom Life Co., Ltd.,





The end users are primarily women, and the Femtech application market spans approximately 50% of the world’s population. This is one of the key factors driving the market rate of the global femtech industry during the forecast period. In addition, femtech applications find applications in all important areas of women’s health care. These areas are very advantageous because you need to pay attention to your priorities. Uterine health care, general health, reproductive health, pelvis, pregnancy and nursing are some of the most common examples in this category. In addition, these areas will drive market share in the global femtech market.

We see these as crucial growth opportunities for the global femtech market. Therefore, the market is estimated to reach a market value of US $ 53.2 billion by 2027.

According to the latest news, Berlin-based femtech startup Inne has announced a $ 8 million Series A, scheduled infertility tracking and hormone tracking for natural contraception. A glimpse of subscription products for the first time We plan to launch them in the first quarter of next year.

Women’s health has historically been poorly medically studied and culturally blind. It has sacrificed not only women’s dignity, but also their lives. The emergence of FemTech technology, a new business category dedicated to women’s health, has the potential to radically change not only the way we do business, but also how science has eliminated women. I will.

One of the key highlights of the 2018 European Health Tech Innovation Festival, the Giant Health Event was a significant growth in online apps designed to improve women’s health. The UK National Health Service has also shown a keen interest in embracing technological advances. For example, the NHS has formed a partnership with femtech company Elvie to help develop support for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The device costs about $ 169, but through the NHS supply chain, this product is offered to patients free of charge. Such initiatives are considered a positive growth attribute of the market.

The femtech market in developing regions such as Asia Pacific also demonstrates considerable technological excellence and recognition. GE Healthcare’s dual probe Vscan has become widely used to manage pregnancy in Africa and India. Developed by Mumbai-based UE Life Sciences, iBreastExam is a low-cost battery-powered machine that has set foot in Africa and ASEAN in addition to India. Other science and technology-powered Indian companies include AIndra, which performs AI-based cervical screening, and another low-cost, automated, portable Niramai for detecting breast cancer.

The US femtech market is expected to reach $ 50 billion by 2025. A variety of US-based companies focus on prominent health issues such as cervical and breast cancer, primarily with a focus on technical applications. Recently, it has been reported that the increasing trend of virtual reality helps improve the health of women. Healthcare companies’ perceptions of unfair representatives of women in the medical field also benefit the market. This has increased the number of companies and start-ups focused on digital health in women’s health, increasing the importance of women’s technology.

Based on the application, the femtech market is categorized into reproductive health, pelvic and uterine care, pregnancy and long-term care, general health and more. There is a growing tendency to limit women’s health to infertility, maternal and child care, family planning, etc., further boosting the reproductive health segment. In addition, pelvic floor disorders are common, for example, among 25% of adult women in the United States and fuel this segment throughout the forecast period.

The end-user-owned femtech market segment is divided into individuals, hospitals and diagnostic centers. In addition to portability and convenience, technology-friendly applications are especially preferred by female users. In addition, femtech applications make the diagnostic process more private and in some cases not cumbersome.

Detailed research studies provide a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global femtech market. The market is analyzed from the range of supply and demand. Geographical analysis highlights major countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, respectively.

Global femtech market ($ 1 million) from 2015-2027 by solution

Main findings of the report:

With the invention of breakthrough technology, women’s health care has become more practical, highly invasive and intrusive, a fundamental trend defining the growth of the femtech industry. This trend has directly led to the rapid spread of various diagnostic devices, leading to strong market growth for femtech diagnostic products.

Pregnancy screening has long been part of women’s health care and, as a result, has gained significant market share. However, as awareness of reproductive system health care grows, we will see the fastest CAGR in the same market during the forecast period.

Sensing favorable growth opportunities in the femtech market, attractive male-led venture capital firms are increasingly focusing on women-oriented products.

Leading industry participants in the global femtech market include Aparito, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife, Inc., Bonzun, Elvie, Grace.health, Hera Med Ltd., iBreve Ltd, LactApp, NaturalCycles Nordic AB and Niramai Health. Includes Analytix Pvt Ltd, Nurx. , Pregnolia, SteadySense GmbH, The Birthplace, Willow, Woom and more.

New product launches and geographic expansion are some of the key strategies these players employ to gain competitiveness.

Major segmentations in the femtech market:

Solution

Diagnosis

Therapeutic

Digital health

application

Reproductive health

Physiological tracking

Birth tracking and monitoring at home

Pelvic and uterine care

Pelvic health

Uterine health

Menstrual health

Other

Pregnancy / long-term care

Prenatal screening

Postpartum care

Breastfeeding

Other

General health

Nutrition and fitness

mental health

Sexual health

Chronic disease management

Other

End-user

Individual

hospital

Diagnostic center

Other

Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Other North America

Europe

France

England

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic countries

Benelux Union

Other Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

new Zealand

Australia

Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Other Southeast Asia

Other Asia Pacific Regions

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

The rest of the Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Other Latin America

