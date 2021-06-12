Google was forced to make major changes to all Android smartphones this summer





Google plans to make core changes to the Android operating system this summer, but only for users residing in the UK and mainland Europe. Setting up a new Android device in these countries will allow you to select 12 individual search engines. Selecting one of these will change all default search engines in the operating system.

Since the European Commission fined Google a record $ 5 billion in 2018, the company has been forced to offer Android users a choice of search providers when setting up new devices. Previously, Google, which owns and develops Android, used its own highly influential search engine to handle all voice and text searches in the software.

This was considered anti-competitive. Google has agreed to allow up to three other providers to be listed as options during the setup process. Rivals had to go through a sealed bidding process to get the opportunity to be listed alongside Google as an option for Android tablet and smartphone owners. The Commission intervened again after competitors expressed concern about this approach.

According to a statement to TechCrunch, the European Commission has “discussed with Google how to improve its selection screen to address those concerns.”

The results will be available on all Android smartphones in early September. The redesigned selection screen shows up to 12 search engine providers, including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Bing, and more.

Whichever option you choose, it will be used for all searches from your home screen and within Google’s own Chrome web browser. Of course, other web browsers that you can download from the Google Play store, such as Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox, can use your own default search engine of your choice. Only Chrome is forced to use the new system defaults.

To qualify for inclusion in the selection screen, search providers only need free apps available on the Play Store. According to Google, subject-specific search engines are not eligible for inclusion in the selection screen. It also doesn’t cover providers that syndicate search results from Google.

“We’ve made some final changes to the selection screen, including free participation by qualified search providers, with further feedback from the committee,” said Oliver Bethell, director of legal affairs at Google. “We also plan to increase the number of search providers displayed on the screen. These changes will take effect on Android devices starting September this year.”

