



Google Stadia allows players to stream games to desktop computers, TVs and mobile devices without the need for a dedicated console or box. This service uses the cloud to send games directly to your device, but requires an internet connection or mobile data. Since it works on a variety of hardware, there are multiple resolution options to make your game look as good as possible, depending on your connection speed. Here’s how to get the best streaming quality on Google Stadia:

How to get the best streaming quality with Google Stadia Sign in to each Google account and go to the Stadia homepage.

Click the profile icon in the upper right corner of the page.

Source: Select settings for Thomas J Meyer / Android Central Stadia.

From the list on the left[パフォーマンス]Choose.

Source: Thomas J Meyer / Android Central To view all available quality options[解像度]Click the drop-down menu below. Select the highest quality option up to 4K for Stadia Pro subscribers and up to 1080p for standard users.

4K and 1080p are the best quality for streaming Stadia games, but they may not be the best depending on your connection. You need at least 10 Mbps to use the service on Stadia without problems, and at least 35 Mbps to play at 4K resolution. You can check the average download speed using the Speedtest website. The 4K option can consume up to 20 GB of data per hour, so anyone with an internet plan with a data limit should be careful not to exceed the limit.

Other ways to improve streaming quality

Your internet plan determines your connection speed, but there are several ways to improve your home quality. The first option is to play with a wired connection, whether it’s a PC or Google Chromecast Ultra that is directly connected to the router via Ethernet. In some cases, a wireless connection is fine, but a wired connection has less delay, so you won’t feel any delay in button input.

Another option is to upgrade your router hardware. Plans get faster every year, so you’ll need to replace your router to take advantage of the network. Older routers that haven’t been used for years now look fine, but the connection speed after upgrading to a new plan is a bottleneck. You can buy your own router to control your connection, or you can buy your router directly from your Internet provider.

