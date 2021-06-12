SK Innovation Exhibits F-150 Lightning and Ioniq 5





The 2021 InterBattery is Korea’s largest battery exhibition and one of the world’s largest battery exhibitions, with major manufacturers exhibiting not only the latest technology, but also battery-powered EVs.

SK Innovation introduces the Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup Truck, which is an amazing sight in Korea. The F-150 is equipped with SK Innovation’s NCM9 cell.

“NCM9 is a battery with a nickel content of about 90%. Nickel is the mineral that most affects the output and cruising range of the battery. NCM9 has high energy, so without advanced technology to ensure safety It’s difficult to manufacture. ”SK Innovation has completed production of this battery with unparalleled safety technology and will supply it to Ford from next year.

Not only that, there is also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with SK Innovation’s NCM811 cell. The same battery is used in the Kia EV6.

“SK Innovations NCM8 is a high nickel battery that uses about 80% of the industry’s highest level nickel (Ni) at the moment. Especially as the performance of the NCM8 battery improves, EV batteries that are currently difficult to mass-produce due to safety issues. The IONIQ 5 has a cruising range of about 429km and can be charged up to 80% in just 18 minutes with fast charging. “

The Samsung SDI stage included the BMW plug-in, and at LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution booth, we were able to see the Porsche Taycan.

SK Innovation will participate in the show with three main themes: “safer than EVer, faster than EVer, longer than EVer”.

To date, the company has supplied 270 million battery cells and is very pleased with its zero fire safety record, highlighting three key solutions.

The first key is a separator manufactured by SK IE Technology, a subsidiary of SK Innovation. SK IE Technology is unique in its ability to produce thin yet durable 5 micrometer (1/25 of human hair thickness) separators. By making the separator thinner, the ions that generate electricity move actively, the output increases, and the charging speed increases. However, even if the separator is thin, it is easily torn without technical skills and may cause a fire. The second key to SK Innovation’s safe battery is Z folding technology. It is a technology that wraps the anode and cathode in a zigzag pattern, greatly reducing the possibility of contact between the two materials and enabling accurate manufacturing even in high-speed production systems. Last but not least, SK Innovation’s battery pack technology has a heat transfer test. The heat transfer test is a safety measure that prevents heat from being transferred to the surrounding cells in the event of a fire in some cells of a battery pack in which dozens of battery cells are lined up. Basically, SK Innovation’s proprietary E-pack can block heat and prevent fire spread. SK Innovation allows visitors to watch real fire test videos in a safer zone than EVer. This allows you to ensure that if one cell in the battery pack ignites, it will not transfer to the other cells in the pack and the flame will not be exposed to the external environment for more than 5 minutes.

Multi-tab technology allows you to generate fully charged cells in less than 15 minutes.

“The key is multi-tab technology, which has increased to two, with existing batteries having only one anode tab and one cathode tab each. To charge the battery, electrons move from the anode to the cathode. As the number of tabs increases to two, the distance traveled by the electrons is halved. Therefore, the shorter the travel time of the electrons, the shorter the charging time required for the battery. “

The last major factor is the high energy density that is converted to a high range.

“In the zone longer than Ever, SK Innovation will showcase its unique post-generation positive and negative electrode material technologies that can extend the battery’s drive range and modular technologies that can maximize the internal space efficiency of the battery.”

