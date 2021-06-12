Eco Innovation Center partners with African agility to train 10,000 high school girls in Lagos





As part of an effort to bridge the gender gap in technology and encourage women’s participation, the Eco Innovation Center (EIC) has partnered with African Agility and Impact Lagos to train 10,000 Lagos girls in technology over the next five years. To do.

“Tagged Girls in Tech Bootcamp Lagos” was attended by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo Ol in the second program of the Eco Innovation Center this weekend.

The event was also attended by Victor Gbenga, the founder of the Eko Innovation Center. Abisola Olusanya, Lagos Agricultural Commissioner. Tunbosun Alake, Special Advisor to the Governor of Lagos for Innovation and Technology. And Aanu Gopald, founder of African Agility.

The event introduced the widespread impact that the Eco Innovation Center has achieved since it began operations in the state. He also demonstrated Governor Sanwo Ols’s commitment to state innovation and development.

Lagos Governor of the Eco-Innovation Center, Babajide Sanwo Ol

Regarding the Girls in Tech initiative, Victor Gbenga, founder of the Eko Innovation Center, explained that the purpose of this program is to democratize women’s opportunities in the technology arena.

This year, we partnered with Africa Agility to equip young Nigerian women with the digital skills they need to access technology and business opportunities. As part of the Girls in Tech initiative, we trained 100 girls last year and another 100 this year.

Victor Gubenga, Founder of Eco Innovation Center

“These women include college students, unemployed, and single mothers without IT skills. We trained them in a boot camp for about a month, but ended up in a three-day hackathon. , They provided technology-enabled solutions related to the Lagos THEMES agenda, “he added.

-LR: Victor Gubenga, Founder of Eco Innovation Center, Abyssola Orsanya, Lagos Agricultural Commissioner, Tunbosun Alake, Special Advisor to Governor of Lagos on Innovation and Technology, Anu Gopardo, Founder, Africa Agility, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwool

Governor Babajide Sanwool praises the Center’s efforts, and Girls in Tech Bootcamp empowers women to overcome current challenges and develop the technology needed to turn Lagos into a smart city. Emphasized.

The governor also promised to donate free laptops and tablets to 100 girls who participated in the second cohort of the program.

Girls always get one at a time, whether it’s a tablet or a laptop. For me, it’s a working tool to move the learning and skills they acquire further forward.

Governor Babajide Sanwool

The Eco-Innovation Center has a broad focus on Civic Tech and is committed to driving social impact by developing technology solutions to the problems facing governments at the state and regional levels. This includes innovations such as those developed at the Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon last year.

Aanu Gopald, founder of Africa Agility, said the goal of the Girls in Tech boot camp is to train 10,000 girls over the next five years.

Read: 13-year-old Iqram Lawal refuses to stop coding despite the high cost of internet and online courses.

According to her, up to 38 of the 100 people who attended this year’s boot camp secured jobs, seven started businesses, and the remaining few worked as freelancers.

The innovative solutions presented by the girl at the event include a telemedicine platform for virtual doctor appointments and a traffic management system called Track4me.

