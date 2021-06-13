Dumplings, yes. Server, no-Axios





Inspired by the social distances of the pandemic era, boosted by post-pandemic labor shortages, companies are experimenting with excluding humans from the retail equation.

A good example: This week I had lunch at a serverless Brooklyn dumpling shop. The three-week-old fast casual restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village has a screen where patrons can enter their preferences, which are displayed on the shelves when the food is ready.

Inspired by the social distances of the pandemic era, boosted by post-pandemic labor shortages, companies are experimenting with excluding humans from the retail equation.

A good example: This week I had lunch at a serverless Brooklyn dumpling shop. The three-week-old fast casual restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village has a screen where patrons can enter their preferences, which are displayed on the shelves when the food is ready.

The chef prepared my dishes for one classic pork dumpling, one lamb gyro, with yogurt sauce behind a glass wall, but interacted with humans during lunch. That was all. The lamb dumplings were very creative and very tasty. I will definitely return to the Reuben and Cheeseburger dumplings.

I asked the founder of the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Stratis Morfogen, about the impact of automating all or part of the restaurant on the job.

He said technology could help keep more eateries open by reducing salaries, and technology could at least save internal work. In addition, this is also a way to deal with staff shortages in the service industry.

Technology-based shopping and dining experiences have a long list that eliminates human workers.

Amazon has popularized the cashierless Go store. Reformation, a clothing boutique with stores in big cities, has a screen in its dressing room where you can recall items to try on without having to interact with a salesperson. Kroger has an in-house innovation lab. Called Sunrise Technologies, we are partnering with Microsoft to develop sensors and shelves that can automatically track what needs to be replenished.

But, but, but, but: Machines are still very limited in what they can do, and in many cases humans are still good at work. Wal-Mart withdrew its inventory tracking robot from the store after discovering that human workers were more efficient.

Note: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is not a whole new idea. This is a homage to past vending machines where food appeared in coin-operated kiosks.

Gyoza shop decoration.Photo: Erica Pandy / Axios





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos