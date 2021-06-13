High-tech fruit drying turns kiwifruit from cow feed into a premium snack food.





Nelson’s company has invested millions of dollars in making fine snacks from abandoned gold kiwifruit, giving it to cows and throwing it away.

Thanks to local investors, Little Beauties has raised over $ 4 million over the past two years to expand and automate the drying of kiwifruit, feijoa and berries.

According to General Manager Tristan Wastney, the machine, developed with the support of Callahan Innovation, can now work for about five people who previously peeled, sliced ​​and placed in drying trays. It was.

Drying dried fruits sounds easy, but he says the scientific and attempt to air-dry fresh Boysenberries was a brilliant failure.

Someone seemed to be killed in our dryer and it took me two weeks to clean them. It was a nightmare. At the time we thought it was a good idea, but give it a try.

The family business was born out of a desire to add value to the feijoa grown in the orchards founded by Wastney’s parents Ian and Sally.

Little Beauties co-founder Tristan Wastney says the new dryer can hold up to 400 kilograms of fruit.

His wife, Sylvia, manages dispatches, food shows and farmers markets, and Designwell, the company of brother Alexander and sister-in-law Kristins Hamilton, is in charge of branding.

This year, Little Beauty will process 150 tonnes of golden kiwifruit, and Wastney says reducing the amount of wasted fruit is very satisfying.

This is a fruit that is eventually fed to cattle on dairy farms or dumped in landfills. Anything that has some form of scratches or is different in shape is just cosmetics.

There was a mission to prevent fruit fragments from remaining.

According to Wastney, when fresh fruits are air-dried, they are as soft and chewy as fruit peels, and the reduction in volume that occurs during drying is important.

Our kiwifruit slices are 6 millimeters thick and are tumble dried and thin like paper after approximately 18 to 20 hours between 45 and 55 degrees Celsius.

Putting 100 kilograms of fruit in an air dryer will bring back 7-10 kilograms … The cost of removing water is tremendously high.

Shipment delays associated with the new coronavirus infection make it difficult for Little Beauties to deliver slices of kiwifruit soaked in organic chocolate to the US market.

A recent partnership with Trade Aid has taken over the task of dipping organic gold kiwifruit slices into organic dark chocolate, a premium product for the US market.

Freeze-dried is a frozen version of short-season fruits such as boysenberries and feijoa that enhances the flavor. If there is a tart fruit, it will be a super tart.

Wastney states that there are many variables to consider, such as fruit ripeness, harvest timing, and soil type, and that flavor changes are likened to an annual wine vintage.

We, who deal with raw fruits, are no exception and are changing year by year.

For example, in one orchard, all the fruits, including those that fell to the ground, were really sour … the very hard clay soil, so I was looking for a way to make the fruits sweeter.

The Milo Blueberry Orchard provides Little Beauty with berries for drying.

Despite fierce competition from brands of dried fruits made from much cheaper imported berries, Wasteney says it promises to provide New Zealand producers with adequate returns.

Little Beauty has seven main Nelson suppliers, sourcing organic kiwifruit from the North Island and blueberries from Iwi in Tauranga.

Wastony is also keen on the Wakefield raspberry variety developed by Plant and Food Research. It’s big, sweet, solid, and machine-harvestable.

The idea is that husbands and wives can make a living on two hectares of land, as they did 20 years ago.

Currently, exports are low and Covid-19 continues to disrupt supply lines, so securing shipping space is a major issue.

Little Beauty currently has 25 staff, and Wustney says Covid-19 has forced him to set up a suitable e-commerce store.

Approximately 40% of sales come from Australia, many of which are homesick-stricken kiwis targeting feijoa and are willing to buy freeze-dried versions. Former Pat loves them.

