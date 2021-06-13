Google’s FLoC has more than you can see





Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) is a mechanism proposed by Google to prevent malicious Internet marketers from identifying individuals without depriving them of all the benefits of targeted advertising.

However, the idea of ​​grouping users into a cohort did not work among privacy advocates. In fact, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) believes that FLoC is Google’s attempt to create an alternative to third-party cookies.

As Google launches FLoC rollouts and tests in limited markets around the world, TechRadar Pro asks Aqilliz CEO Gowthaman “Gman” Ragothaman if FLoC is really bad as expected. It was.

Singapore-based Aqilliz uses a blockchain-based solution to address some of the same issues as Google FLoC without violating privacy laws such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). ..

Can you break Google’s marketing exaggeration and summarize what FLoC is and why it was invented?

To understand Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), we need to rewind a bit. At the beginning of 2020, Google announced that it would phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome browsers by 2022. It effectively follows in the footsteps of Apple’s Safari browser and Mozilla’s Firefox browser. Of course, this impact is significant, as this indicates diminishing support for one of the most ubiquitous user tracking technologies on the Internet. Without third-party cookies in these three browsers, about 87% of online users would not be able to track in his way.

Perhaps we can’t point out superficial mistakes in Google’s strategy. This move is (in most cases) a step in the right direction in the eyes of privacy advocates and sets a new precedent for how the future of user identifiers is set. To prevent advertisers from being left unattended without free tools, Google has been working on the privacy sandbox since 2019 to enhance the privacy-oriented Internet. This sandbox aims to establish an open standard for tracking users while preserving their right to privacy, and FLoC is one of the sandbox initiatives.

FLoC allows you to create targeted ads and viewer profiles without having to collect your personal browsing history. Instead, FLoC allows advertisers and AdTech companies to target a “cohort” (or “flock”) of similar users. These cohorts are developed, updated, and refined by the browser based on the user’s browsing behavior. Those with similar browsing habits are grouped together, and these cohorts update over time as users navigate the web. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, browsers can create swarms based on specific input capabilities, such as the URL of a visited site or the content of a page. FLoC is unique in that it ensures that all browser history remains in local storage. The browser only “publishes” the generated herd that contains the user. However, the success of FLoC depends on the quality of these clusters. Labels should be suitable for machine learning, and clusters should be significantly distributed and sized to accurately represent the interests of the entire group, not the individual.

Actual testing of FLoC has already begun, but Google recently announced that due to privacy concerns, FLoC cannot be run in countries where the GDPR and ePrivacy directives are enabled. Although this is an alternative that seems to provide greater privacy for users, some regulators claim that it is still not enough.

Google has begun testing FLoC, but is facing opposition from various sources. There is an antitrust lawsuit, and privacy advocates consider it a sugar-coated alternative to third-party cookies. Is FLoC as bad as it really is supposed to be?

Keep in mind that FLoC is just one of many solutions proposed in today’s advertising ecosystem to address the end of third-party cookies. From The Trade Desks Unified ID 2.0 to its own solution at Aqilliz, the industry is mitigating the current existential threats it must face today, looking to the future without third-party identifiers. I’m not going to blame FLoC completely yet — I’m sure there should be further improvements in Google’s algorithms as they are currently being tested. This year – and beyond – will be a time of trial and error.

Is the backlash against FLoC destined to be tracked by third-party cookies? Do you think cohort-based targeting is a viable solution if you approach it differently than Google’s approach?

The world has changed a lot since the introduction of third-party cookies on the Web. Cookies were free and open source and were not responsible for consumer preferences or consent on behalf of participants throughout the digital supply chain. Expectations are changing as consumer consent is now a top priority on the privacy agenda. Consumers and regulators alike expect universal consent and communication across the digital supply chain, whether caused by large-scale data breaches or highly accurate advertising. ID.

With that in mind, I believe Google’s decision to move to aggregated insights through cohorts rather than user-level identifiers is a step in the right direction. In reality, independent user-level identities need to be superseded by cohort-level communication for most of the ads.

How do you use blockchain for online advertising? Based on your experience with Aqilliz’s technology, use the kind of blockchain you are doing from both a user’s perspective and an online advertiser’s perspective. What are the benefits?

Aqilliz uses blockchain to guarantee three core features of transparency, traceability and immutability in all solutions. All of these address existing issues in the AdTech and MarTech ecosystems.

From the user’s point of view, all data could be properly processed (anonymized, hashed, aggregated) and reverse engineered to hide individual data points. We can protect and protect your privacy in accordance with the local data protection laws in which our clients are based. This means users can benefit from properly personalized marketing messages, ensuring that brands can maximize their spending and reach the right audience at the right time.

In addition to data privacy compliance, we were also considering optimizing real-time campaigns. Given the number of intermediaries involved in today’s opaque digital campaign supply chain, it is difficult to optimize campaign metrics in real time. Both time efficiency and cost efficiency are lost due to the amount of data that needs to be captured and adjusted later. In-flight campaign optimization solutions that leverage blockchain are designed to add transparency and accountability to the programmatic supply chain while providing real-time visibility. Smart contracts enable built-in content authentication through pre-encoded requirements such as visibility thresholds, automate payments, eliminate verifiable fraud, and pay only for brand-safe ads I will try to be. It’s tight.

What about strict data compliance laws such as the GDPR? FLoC doesn’t seem to pass the master. Why do you think a distributed ledger-based solution is possible?

Distributed ledger technology can come in many forms, and Aqilliz has found that a hybrid solution that combines the best that both public and private blockchains must offer works best. .. The underlying technology infrastructure, Atom, implements the best privacy rendering technologies such as encryption and differential privacy to enable brands to discover new audiences in a federated manner on the open web. Meanwhile, we combined the security and scalability of private blockchain with accountability and decentralization of public blockchain.

In accordance with data compliance laws such as the GDPR, our solution does not reveal raw personal data. Instead, it remains anonymized and remains in local storage (on a user device or a brand-owned server) before being processed with differential privacy. Differential privacy masks individual data points with statistical noise so that only aggregated insights can be revealed without reverse engineering the dataset. It can also provide an independent, invariant record of the processing of any activity between companies and meets the GDPR provisions for the processing activity recording.

As you can see, distributed ledger technology is not an out-of-the-box, all-purpose solution. Using working with Aqilliz as an example, distributed ledger technology needs to be complemented with other extensions to provide an overall privacy-compliant infrastructure.

You talked about the inefficiencies of the current marketing technology ecosystem. Can you share some of these concerns and how to overcome them without invading your privacy?

The inefficiencies that occur throughout the MarTech ecosystem are detrimental to brands and advertisers rather than users. Whether it’s a lack of transparency, a lack of standardization across metrics, or the presence of fraud, these pains have a profound effect on the extent to which a brand can actually successfully adjust its marketing message. , Brings a ripple effect to the user. time. Not surprisingly, this can have an immediate and lasting impact on brand awareness and brand loyalty. However, this has nothing to do with privacy and is more important for space cost efficiency.

