How the pandemic is ruining our plans





Two years ago, it was easy to see what your office, commute, neighborhood, and children’s school would look like in the coming months. not anymore.

What’s happening: At first the pandemic overturned our plans, but now its aftermath is breaking our expectations.

Important Reason: The new ways of life, work and play brought about by this era will generate millions of jobs and trillions of dollars.

“We have all lived with uncertainties that we have never experienced a generation ago,” said Luis Bettencourt, an expert in urban innovation at the University of Chicago. “What comes next is really interesting, because everything reassesses our lives.”

Telework has allowed people to move and the structure of the city is changing. “Cities are the balance between where people live and where they work,” says Bettencourt. “You can get this balance right now.”

Superstar cities such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago have lost their lives to smaller locations such as Charlotte, Portland and Reno. The city itself is also changing. With the hit of outdoor dining and entertainment popularized by the social distance strategy of the pandemic era, cities are rethinking the look of streets and parks.

Our jobs and workplaces are changing. Companies are deciding what the future looks like. In most cases it will be a combination of staying at home and going to the office. But no one knows what that really means. ..

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs. Many of them do so because the pandemic gave them time to look back on their careers and decided to change disciplines. Many are quitting because the organization does not allow remote work and wants to continue teleworking after the pandemic. A & M University. “It’s a big change.”

The way we learn is changing. It will take years to recover from the pandemic educational turmoil, but some of the new technologies that teachers and students have been forced to move forward in learning.

Many schools and start-ups are coming up with new ideas, such as changing the structure of lessons or abolishing grade evaluation to redefine traditional methods of education. Technology allows educators to customize their lessons to suit individual students.

The pandemic has changed our way of transportation, so it’s changing.

During the worst of the pandemic, car sales skyrocketed as more people moved to the suburbs or bought cars to secure transportation to safer locations. At the same time, labor shortages make ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft more expensive and less accessible. Those who depended on them need to look at other means of transportation.

What we do to enjoy is changing, as playing cool things at home will be a permanent part of play.

Like hybrid offices and schools, hybrid entertainment, such as high-budget virtual concerts, is gaining in popularity. “Many people have a habit of going out for dinner every Friday night,” said Betsy Stephenson, an economist at the University of Michigan. “That habit has been broken. Now you’re every Friday. Would you like to go back to eating out that night or keep an alternative plan you came up with at home? “

The technology itself to predict what will happen next is collapsing.

“It’s a difficult time to predict,” says Stevenson. “What we usually do with forecasts is to assume that preferences are stable, but we were most shocked by the preferences we’ve seen so far.”

