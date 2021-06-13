Get to know the top 12 fintech bunkers





Hello readers.

Welcome to Insider Finance, Happy Saturday. Here's an overview of the must-see stories of the past week:

The story of PayPal’s origins is dominated by men, but these 20 women played an important role in building payment giants in the early days.

Paypal; Samantha Lee / Insider

The PayPal Mafia is one of the most influential clubs in Silicon Valley. Historically, references to this group did not include women who worked at PayPal. Here are 20 women who helped build PayPal.

How Jeff Sine Becomes SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s Deal Whisperer and Builds Raine Group into a $ 4 Billion Investment Empire From Left: Masayoshi Son, Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Stine, Ari Emanuel.

Alessandro Di Ciommo / NurPhoto via Getty Images; Taylor Hill / Wire images. Common Sense Media Ben Gabbé / Getty Images.Amy Sasman / Getty Images; Raymond Boyd / Getty Images; Samantha Lee / Insider

From a humble beginning, Jeff Sign has built a career as an unorthodox banker, providing bare advice to business tycoons like Masayoshi Son and Rupert Murdoch, and tampering with unruly deals. It was. Here’s how he countered the disadvantages and made Merchant Bank The Raine Group an investment empire in its own right.

Billionaire Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global struggled in May and its flagship fund has fallen for a year since the glorious year of 2020

Dick Rock / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Chase Coleman has invested billions of dollars in the private market this year, but his flagship private equity fund has fallen so far in 2021. Learn more.

Twelve bankers who run the FinTech Group at companies such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are interviewing deal-making companies in high-profile sectors.

Bank of America; Morgan Stanley; Goldman Sachs; Maurice & Company; Samantha Lee / Insider

The fintech sector has exploded in the last few years and Wall Street bankers are busy. Some banks consider FinTech to be the result of the TMT and FIG team, while others consider FinTech to be independent. Make sure 12 FinTech bunkers are talking about this area.

Newberger Berman and former data manager at Point 72 have set up a company to help money managers access simplified data.

Getty Images

Former Neuberger Berman and Point72 data director Michael Recce started his own data business. Alpha ROC is a technology and consulting firm aimed at simplifying data for both vendors and users. Recce told Insider that despite the growth of alternative data, large-scale adoption has not yet progressed.

Why General Atlantic Healthcare Deal Makers Are Betting That Telemedicine Will Continue Long After the Pandemic Has Calmed down RP-Vita Robots at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, California.

AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli

Innovations are driving healthcare growth, General Atlantic’s Robbert Vorhoff told Insider. Last month, Vorhoff’s team raised $ 110 million in Series D funding for Vida Health. Vida Health manages a virtual care system for payers and employers. Here he finds a great opportunity.

Banks threaten players to “buy now and pay later” by offering merchants their own way to develop popular payment methods. Klarna is a popular service that customers can buy now and pay later.

Klarna’s Don Arnold / Getty Images

The “buy now and pay later” service has evolved into a consumer company enthusiastic about establishing its own brand. However, banks and credit card companies are developing ways to enable sellers to offer point-of-sale loans and maintain relationships with their customers. Learn more about the new competitive dynamics.

Nur Photo / Getty Images

Hedge funds have been piled up on the first ever junk bond tied to Bitcoin to avoid “high yield FOMO” 2 legal tech companies that have just applied for listing. Here’s everything you need to know about Intapp and Legal Zoom and their growth plans. SoFi undertakes Chamath Palihapitiya’s four biotechnology SPAC IPOs. In everyday transactions, the future of money is stable coins. JPMorgan’s The CEO of Private Bank wants to hire 1,500 advisors. Here’s a look at the cities he’s targeting and how the new training program will lock down the next generation of talent.

