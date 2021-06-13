Bothel, not the hotel-The New Indian Express





Express news service

Connie’s science fiction debut was made in 2016 at Hilton McLean, Virginia, as the first ever artificial intelligence (AI) -enabled “smart robot concierge” and was part of the hospitality of the future. Robots powered by IBM Watson, designed to answer questions from hotel guests in a video, have captured the hearts of people. Inspired by Connie, the robot has a desk in a hotel in India. Suffering from declining revenues due to travel bans for most of 2020, hotels across India have been forced to revive the industry and attract guests at various levels of technology such as safety, hygiene and innovation. Is adopted.

Earlier last year, Gurgram-based robot company Miraglow launched four new humanoid robots. Hyderabad already has a family of robots in operation. In an interview with the writer before he died a few weeks ago, Miraglow’s founder and chairman, Rajiv Karwar, said the robot was proficient in floor cleaning, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, window cleaning, and more. Prashant Chadha, General Manager of ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad, said: “AI is used in the hotel industry for revenue management, guest experience, and day-to-day automation.

There is an urgent need to introduce robots in hotels and restaurants because of the need to minimize human contact. Here, AI is used for tasks where customer contact is frequent and hygiene is paramount. Use robotic equipment to clean the pool and polish the marble in the lobby and other public areas. IHCL & Taj Santa Cruz Mumbai’s Hyderabad Area Director Ian Dubier and General Manager Taj Krishna said: -QR code for outs, digital billing, online payments, restaurant digital menus.

I-Zest’s digital capabilities ensure a social distance for both guests and employees while maintaining secure and seamless service in Hyderabad hotels. The Accor Group’s AllSafe Authentication Protocol is based on a similar policy. “It took me three months to set up these processes. To understand the new common sense, we trained online for days. To ensure the highest level of safety, our employees There’s also an in-house app that allows employees to upload, monitor, and investigate photos of their work for the day, “he adds.

The 100 safety guidelines are set by Bureau Veritas, which specializes in testing, inspection and certification, said Rubin Cherian, general manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport. Accor also implements a machine learning system that recommends additional features such as room upgrades based on previous booking behavior. Perhaps by 2025 you will be able to check in Bothel instead of the hotel.

Benefits of AI Reduce human error Increase efficiency Cost reduction Safer due to fewer contacts in the Covid-19 era

Suffering from low revenues due to travel bans, Indian hotels have been forced to revive the industry and attract guests, embracing technology at various levels, including safety, hygiene and innovation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos