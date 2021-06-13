Five Key Points from Ubisoft’s E3 Announcement





Ubisoft’s E3 showcase is usually a buzzing event with awkward humor, a technicolor “Just Dance” performance, and a bunch of unintended curse words. This year’s E3 Ubisoft Forward showcase is virtual and the company treated its fans with a more modest but important announcement. Publishers have left Twitter to avoid leaks with some new games that surprised most players. Announcing. The one-hour presentation showed that Ubisoft has not yet fully migrated to service as a game. We have revealed that we will continue to support games with extended paths and new features that have already been released. The company also emphasized its connection to Hollywood with works on the Apple TV + show “Mythic Quest: Rave’s Quest” and the movie “Warwolf’s With In.”

Here are some of the highlights of Saturday’s news from Ubisoft:

1. “Rainbow Six Extraction” spends money on “Back 4 Blood”. The next entry for Ubisoft’s military shooter is to take a different approach and bring its tactical gameplay to the PvE side. Instead of defeating a rival team, a team of up to three players fights a horde of mysterious aliens that have landed in the United States.

Called a chimeric parasite, the parasite fell from a meteor at Truth Oasis, New Mexico three years ago and was contained by a “Rainbow Six Siege” operator. Fast forward to now, the chimeric virus came back and mutated. Players are members of the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team.

Led by Eliza “Ash” Cohen, Elena “Mira” Dr. Alvarez, and Jordan “Thermite” Trace, REACT has traveled to places such as New York, San Francisco, New Mexico, and Alaska to fight the evolved aliens known as the Archean. I will. Players choose from 18 Rainbow Six operators. Some of them are familiar to fans of the series. According to Ubisoft, they each have their own REACT gear, weapons, gadgets, and the ability to learn and master.

From the point of view of the game, this is a more advanced collaborative shooter that incorporates the elements of “Rainbow Six Siege” and develops into player-versus-environment games. Similar to Left 4 Dead, players need to communicate, develop tactics, and efficiently traverse 12 uniquely designed maps. It looks like a game in which the player runs through the map unplanned with some weapons. Instead, gameplay looks more complicated with careful planning and a new device for mastering maps full of fragile walls and chokepoints.

“Rainbow Six Extraction” will feature 18 operators, each with their own gear, weapon gadgets and abilities. (Ubisoft)

Stealth seems to be important because Archaens can overwhelm players with numbers and aggression. This difficulty requires players to play carefully. If the operator collapses and the archeence catches them, the missing operator becomes unusable. Players need to go through rescue missions to save them. In addition, if dropped, the player risks losing all accumulated progress and upgrades.

In “Rainbow Six Extraction”, players seem to constantly weigh the risks and rewards of their actions. They can leave the mission after completing their objectives. Or you can go deeper into the facility to get more information and confront more powerful enemies, but you can also get better rewards.

It’s interesting to compare “Rainbow Six Extraction” with “Back 4 Blood” from Turtle Rock Studios. Both titles will be released within a month of each other. Ubisoft games will be released on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and PC on September 16th, and Warner Bros. Games will be released on October 12th in “Left 4 Dead”. Announcing your spiritual success. Are you attracted to the complex gameplay of “extraction” or do you enjoy returning to the classic gameplay that Turtle Rock established over a decade ago? Players will notice the fall.

2. “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” was a surprise that everyone needed. If this sequel hadn’t been leaked, Twitter would have collapsed with the announcement of this sequel. With an early post by Nintendo, the world already knew this follow-up was coming to Nintendo Switch.

It shouldn’t diminish the excitement that would ignite this turn-based tactical game. Ubisoft has unveiled the prerequisite details for the “Sparks of Hope.” Mario and the company now have to save the entire galaxy. The great enemy of this adventure is an evil being called Cursa.

In the Nintendo Switch version of “Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope,” Mario supports dual wielding. (Ubisoft)

Developers seem to want to push the boundaries as they introduce new characters, such as the Rabbid version of Rosalina, to extend the quest to allow the hero planet to jump onto a spaceship. One of the main differences in this sequel is that Mario and the company have a buddy called Sparks (an unclean union of Luma and Rabbids) who follows team members.

Sparks seem to affect the map and can hurt or help players depending on their characteristics. Mario’s spark looked like a fire base. According to Ubisoft, players spend games to find and rescue them along the way, giving players an incentive to collect them all.

“Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope” will be released in 2022.

3. “Far Cry 6” is highly dependent on the performance of Giancarlo Esposito. Villains, not heroes, have always been the main attraction of this first-person shooter franchise, but there’s always one thing missing. Ubisoft has created a compelling piece with an interesting backstory and tagline, but how far can the game go with Hollywood actors in the spotlight?

“Far Cry 6” will answer that because it adds a lot to the esposito that fans of “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian” will immediately recognize. He is good at creating charismatic and memorable villains. He knows how to get the most out of characters like Gas Fling and Moff Gideon, but he is Yaran’s dictatorship. I want to know how well it works with Anton Castillo.

Esposito showed some of its cc and intensity in its E3 trailer. This is an interesting performance in which the actor is accented by a fictional country inspired by Cuba. This scene looks like something early in the game, as a female tick is trying to get on a boat to escape Yarra. I would like to know if the pandemic has affected some of Esposito’s performance in the game, as the health crisis has been reported to have created challenges that delay other games.

In addition, Ubisoft has announced the project’s Season Pass Holder content. For the first time in history, players will be able to delve into the series’ iconic villains Vaas, Pagan, and Joseph in a series of episodes and experience the villain side of the “Far Cry” story. I don’t think these include a full-fledged open world, but I think the game will take a more level-based approach as it is described as being inspired by the “roguelike genre.” I will. It may appeal to core fans, but as one of the players who are only interested in the core experience, it doesn’t interest me.

“Far Cry 6” will be released on October 7th.

4. “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” may unleash the franchise potential more than any movie. For a $ 2.8 billion movie, James Cameron’s cosmic epic lacks the cultural footprint of franchises such as The Avengers. In fact, the “Terminator” series is bigger in pop culture than Navi.

Things can change as Ubisoft brings the “Avatar” universe to life in the best possible way. It creates an open world game that explores Pandora’s unprecedented western pioneer era. Seen from the trailer, the game looks gorgeous and drives Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine. The game seems to bring a variety of creatures and landscapes to life in a way comparable to the “Tom Clancy’s The Division” series.

Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier will be released in 2022, taking players to the unprecedented western frontier of the planet. (Ubisoft)

There are two factors in this project. The first is that the sequel to “Avatar” will be released on December 16, 2022, with the game coming out that same year. So the world of Pandora is already in the imagination of the masses, and the game could be captured there. Second, it seems to be available for the current generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. This means developers don’t have to worry about creating games designed for low-powered systems. They have access to everything the new console has to offer. Players should expect visuals that raise the bar for what is already published on the system.

The exploratory nature of the open-world genre means that fans can dive deeper into the world of “Avatar,” allowing them to explore the subject matter that the film roughly sees in more detail. This could be a game that brings franchises to life for a new generation of fans. It may even surpass the movie.

5. Despite the new project, Ubisoft has not abandoned games that have already been published. In fact, the company seems to be doubling its project next year or so by offering compelling downloadable content.

“Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala” is the content of the second year. Already receiving a second extension on the Siege of Paris DLC, Ubisoft is reviving a history-focused project on the Discovery Tour: Viking Age for educators.

Watch Dogs Legion, on the other hand, shows a new extension titled Bloodline. Fans’ favorite Aiden Pierce and wrench, which appear to be face-to-face in the trailer, are back. This content is irresistible for those who are playing the series from the beginning. The big news “Watch Dogs Legion of the Dead” mode that came out recently.

