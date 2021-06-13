Rapid emergence of hard tekno TechCrunch Japan





Garrett Windsor Contribution

Garrett Winther is a partner and program director of HAX, SOSV’s hardware technology venture program. A training engineer and trade venture builder, he is a hard tekno venture at SOSV, IDEO and MIT.

When I joined SOSV’s HAX team, a tech friend shook his head. Did you still know that the hardware was too difficult? What they didn’t see was in contrast to the glacier’s reputation. It was a rapidly evolving hardware scene. The old Hard Knock hardware playbook has been replaced by a new, more exciting one. We are responding to civilization-level opportunities, such as climates that software can solve on its own.

Today, when working with the founders of the HAX program, it is common to have an incredible (but viable) plan to “reduce global energy consumption by 10%.” Seppure, “Eliminate all waste in the apparel supply chain” Unspun or “Five times more profitable in global battery recycling” Green Lion ..

These ambitions reflect new megatrends in the global economy centered on decarbonization, infrastructure modernization, supply chain protection, and the demand for full digitization of traditional industries.

From machine learning to sensors to nanomaterials, the tools and technologies to move forward are more powerful and affordable than ever before, significantly reducing ambition and time to market. .. Foresighted people like Bill Gates and Elon Musk are paying attention, and institutional giants like BlackRock are putting pressure on climate negligence.

In fact, the scope of this new world is so wide that HAX’s “hardware” treatise is no longer defined. We call it hardcore techno. Home IoT in the early 2010s.

What’s emerging around us are the founders, investors, and technology of a new generation of hardcore techno. There are some early signs of a hard tekno tsunami.

Hard techno if “software eats up the world”

For the past 30 years, it has been defined by the World Eating Software and has been feasting on the most hanging fruits. But our screen-based, server-based digital world is increasingly limited to marginal profits in niche markets. As a friend of Ubiquity Ventures says, we are in an era of “software beyond the screen.”

Affordable robotics, AI-driven sensor fusion, uninterrupted connectivity, and supermaterials are integrated into the technology stack to bring new value to customers. Many HAX companies operate over 80% gross profit businesses, and industry experts say that only SaaS companies can achieve that. In addition, the combination of hardware and software can address more serious industry-wide problems that software alone could not solve.

Learn from Tesla: Great Success in Large Companies

Industry experts point out Tesla’s “software-driven” approach and try to explain that Tesla has become an unexpectedly mass-produced car maker in the last decade. The truth is that Tesla is emerging around hardware innovations in battery, motor, manufacturing, and distribution models.

The same equation is being developed in major $ 1 trillion industries such as energy, construction and agriculture. Investors looking for opportunities in these categories need to be bold, but if hard technology is included, they will find disproportionate returns. To move the world forward, fusion of the Federal Fusion Reactor Energy, Boston Metals Emission-free steel or deep-spin low-cost MRI .. Like Tesla and transportation, software may open up opportunities, but the industrial revolution stems from innovation in the physical world.

A new door for B2B sales opens

Dealing with these large-scale opportunities requires industry-wide partners and customers. Startups can’t afford to do it alone. The traditional advice for startups is to avoid business partners. They are horribly slow-moving beasts and can’t work at startup pace. In fact, big companies are very motivated by hard tech start-ups. Targeted, many companies have set up a pipeline to tackle higher-risk, more complex technologies. Over the last few years, the number of venture companies has more than doubled in large-scale transactions. We are preparing for an ongoing industry-wide upheaval.

This allows startups to quickly enter the enterprise B2B market. This shows that many B2B hard tekno startups grow to millions of revenues at a pace previously limited to software-only peers. It also explains the rapid increase in venture capital to the company and the changes in the composition of HAX itself. Since its inception in 2012, the HAX B2B portfolio has grown from 10% to 70% of total investment. This includes the majority of the fastest growing early-stage companies.

Touring hard tekno companies is easier and cheaper

Technology and strategies for spinning up early stage hard tekno startups have advanced by orders of magnitude in less than a decade. The price of 3D printers has dropped from $ 20,000 to $ 200. Printed circuit boards ship worldwide in just a few days (even if your supply chain is scarce). Hundreds of thousands of suppliers are online, ready to manufacture components and ship them overnight. It makes sense for early-stage founders to create impressive and profitable prototypes on a small budget. As a result, hard tekno founders can focus on developing core technologies and take for granted many things that were previously considered really “difficult”. A similar revolution is the backbone of the new hardware technology world, as is the rise of “no-code” that unleashes new APIs, AWS, and software applications.

PhD is a symbol of the future

The commercialization of hard technology is no longer the pursuit of Quixotic. As a result, more PhDs and postdocs are signing up to start a business. It’s not uncommon for HAX startups to have a PhD founder or someone who has been working on a treatise for years (at least one PhD in more than 40% of SOSV Climate 100 companies). There is a founder of the issue). They deal with more entrepreneurial nudges directly from the university, but are also inspired by the demands on key civilization-level technical challenges such as climate.

It’s not an easy path for investors. In most cases, the work that comes from college laboratories is very sophisticated, somewhat speculative, and lacks a proven market. In other words, hard tekno startups are usually very deep sea, and expert leadership and insight are valuable. As a result, many VCs employ scientists and engineers in their investment teams to avoid the risk of missing the next generation of great founders and industry-changing start-ups. We are at the beginning of a golden age of great opportunity for the spirit of the best science and technology.

These highlights with the rise of HAX’s new hard techno reflect what the HAX team is doing daily in their portfolio, rather than forecasting for the next few years. You’ll be amazed at the quality of the ideas, the ambitions of the founders, and the speed with which projects weren’t impossible years ago. Sure, it’s still difficult, but more entrepreneurs and investors are moving to hardcore techno as it becomes an unavoidable force in the coming decades.

Disclosure: Former TechCrunch COO Ned Desmond has become SOSV’s Senior Operating Partner.

