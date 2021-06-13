Doodle for Google: What’s on the plate right now?





Doodle for Google is Google’s annual international contest for the outstanding artwork of young artists.

The contest is held annually and is open to students from kindergarten to high school. Winners will receive multiple prizes and Google hardware. The best non-award-winning works will be posted in the online art gallery on the Doodle for Google website.

The purpose of Google Doodle is to celebrate celebrities and special occasions. Since 2008, Google has organized an initiative called Doodle for Google. This is an online contest where students can actively participate and win prizes and scholarships of up to $ 30,000. The best artwork is also posted on the Google homepage.

Doodle for Google is an annual event where artists are given a specific theme and students from all over the world can attend.

Doodle for Google 2021

Like every year, Doodle for Google was enthusiastically planned this year as well. 2021 was the 13th consecutive year of competition. This year’s theme is strong. Artists from around the world have been invited to create a Doodle that expresses their inner strength.

Most of us know artists who can’t explain their feelings in words. So the Doodle for Google initiative is for all artists who can’t explain their feelings but can draw on paper.

Art should be something you can actually experience.

Doodle for Google is also for all parents who want to admire their child’s inner artist. Parents and teachers wishing to participate in their children can create an entry on the Doodle for Google website.

This year, participants were able to submit their entries until 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) on March 5.

Teah Cabral, a 17-year-old junior at Harvest Christian Academy, won the 2021 Doodle for Google Contest. Her creativity and imagination were commendable. When asked to scribble on her strengths, she painted her mother and family restaurant.

Her mother’s face and family restaurant symbol were used to symbolize the letters of the word Google. Her hard work was highly evaluated and became the award-winning image of Doodle for Google 2021.

How do you choose one winner out of a million participants when you know the contest is international? So, to give everyone a fair chance, Google The student group is divided into 5 subgroups.

Grade K-3 Grade 4-5 Grade 6-7 Grade 8-9 and Grade 10-12

The finalists are then screened on a state-by-state basis. There are more than 54 finalists from all 54 states and territories. The works of 54 finalists will be published in the online gallery. Then, from these 54 finalists, 5 finalists will be selected from 5 class groups. The five will receive $ 5,000 in cash and Google hardware.

The national winner will be determined from these five finalists. A panel of Google executives will select winners across the country. He / she received a $ 30,000 scholarship and the technology package was $ 50,000.

Doodle for Google’s creative and unique theme bag brought the theme “Im strong” this year, not Google Doodle.

Even if you are as small as you, your artwork can be large. Your artwork can influence people to share your story. Why is it strong and how strong is it? Share your student experience with the Doodle for Google platform.

The Doodle for Google website itself is full of motivated and inspirational ideas. May creativity flow through your veins and go directly to your brain.

Frequently Asked Questions Are there any restrictions on the Doodles that schools and students can enter?

No, there are no restrictions.

What if a student makes multiple entries?

Only one entry is accepted per student. If you make multiple entries, the system considers it to be the first to be submitted.

Is group entry possible?

No, you can only enter once per student.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

