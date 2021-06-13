The best E3 2021 game ever





The sun is just dawning at E3 2021, but there are too many games to understand with one brain. Geoff Keighley’s kick-off show, Gearbox, Koch, Devolver’s company-specific broadcasts, IGN’s showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and indie showcases between Guerrilla Collective and Wholesome Games Direct for all-new and previously published games. Over 100 trailers have already been seen. And is this technically the first day? Huh.

To distinguish what’s noticeable so far, I asked several members of the PC gamer team to identify their early favorites. This is an immediate reaction to what we’ve seen so far. After all is done on June 15th, a more comprehensive verdict for the entire show will reach the post-E3 awards.

Elden Ring

Where we saw: Summer Game FestDeveloper: FromSoftware

After two years of silence, the Elden Ring gameplay trailer is finally here. And yeah, much like Dark Souls, but five years have passed since Dark Souls 3 and our collective grimdark fantasy tank were empty. You need this, right? What’s more, focusing on the familiar ones harms everything that FromSoftware, which was exhibited in the trailer, has never done before.

A recent trailer discussion of the latest episode of the PC Gamer Show shows that the same thing has come back to the same thing: giant rocks roaming the open world of Elden Ring on all fours. After a little research, you’ll notice that the bell hanging beneath it is part of the log building above your back. How do you get there? Um …

FromSoftware is renowned for its more prescriptive classic action RPG challenges. But now, by superimposing tested melee and magical vocabulary, lessons learned from acrobatics, traversal and stealth from Sekiro, and double-jumping horses in the open world and spectrum, FromSoftware is the first legitimate sand. Looks like you made a box game. That’s why you can’t stop the giant rock turtle. What are your plans to get there? Let’s hope FromSoft has enough solutions for all of us. — James Davenport

Master

Where we saw: Summer of Gaming Showcase Developer: Sloclap

Absolver is one of the few games that feels like it was made for me. Developer Sloclap and I agreed on how to make video games fun (at least in 2017). So when the studio announced a new kung fu game in February, I talked to them on the phone the next morning. On that phone, I found that Sifu became a single-player game, did not include Absolver’s cool combat customization system, and focused entirely on Pak Mei Kung Fu. I was surprised at this because it was Absolver’s favorite to play with fight styles, but I wasn’t disappointed without knowing the details.

Sifu’s new E3 trailer looks like Sloclap can do something exciting with a complete focus on one combat style. I love the idiosyncrasies of movement: kicks and punches, or throbbing slappy stuff (what I call the humiliating beating of the trailer in 30 seconds) is compatible with other game animations. I just know there isn’t. Each has a name. I would like to know how these holds and combos are performed, but given the technical acquisition possible with Absolver and Sifu’s self-improvement themes (“sifu” is a master / teacher), Sloclap And I’m optimistic. I’m still crazy about the same kind of thing.

Sifu will be released later this year. Until then, play Chivalry 2.

lake

Where we saw: Wholesome Games DirectDeveloper: Gamious

The Lake trailer caught me in the first few seconds, but I didn’t even realize it was the game I saw last year. This was one of the many fascinating games that appeared in the Wholesome Direct showcase. I’m very excited about the release date being set this September. Lake has assumptions that can only be found in indie games, but it also seems to be worth the effort to realize a concept that can quickly become boring in small, less detailed games.

You become a mail carrier in a small town on the Pacific Northwest in the 1980s, driving the town to deliver mail and chatting with the locals. There’s nothing amazing in the lake, but all of the trailers land for me. A story of peace, landscape, and a light touch. This part from the trailer about the people of the town of Lake has that mood. It feels like it’s actually telling what the whole thing looks like. Some people like cats, others just want an email. “

I can’t wait to meet the moody people in the town. –Wes Fenron

Trek to Yomi

Where we saw: DevolverDeveloper: Flying Wild Hog

Synopsis: As a vow to the deceased master, the young swordsman Hiroki vowed to protect the town and his loved ones from all threats. Faced with tragedy and obliged, a lonely Samurai must sail beyond life and death to face himself and decide the path to take.

More. More. The number of games set in the game industry in Japan during the feudal era is increasing. More. Make Japan in the feudal era a new space marine. Fill the Steam store front with silhouettes of traditional Japanese hats, swords and samurai costumes. It is a world that can be created together.

It’s very exciting to see games set in this era frankly drawing visual inspiration from Kurosawa. The PlayStation-only Ghost of Tsushima had a gorgeous black-and-white mode, but the graphics. There is a difference between switching settings and a game built from scratch to represent the entire movie genre: — Evan Laherty

Garbage of death

Where we saw it: Guerrilla CollectiveDeveloper: Crafting Legends

If Fallout remained top-down in real time, why not replace all the sci-fi elements of the 1950s with the aesthetics of 1970s splatterpunk? Sounds intriguing, but I sold at Death Trash. It has “Inventory of Items and Worms”, “Skills such as Splattering and Spitting”, and is listed as an important bullet feature in “Manual Save Games” on the Steam page. . Money down. — Jody McGregor

Midgard Tribe

Where we saw: Summer Game Fest, Gearbox Showcase Developer: Norsfell

I’ve been away from Walheim lately, but with another Viking game that supports 10 co-ops, I want an ax again. The Tribes of Midgard is also quite different from Valheim’s open world survival game. Build a Viking fort, solo or with friends, to protect your relics from enemies eager to bring the end of the world. Explore, collect resources, craft, build and fight enemies every day. At night, monsters will appear and try to invade your fort. And every few days, a giant giant appears and tries to destroy your relic. If you can’t stop him, you’re done.

Unlike Walheim, the Midgard tribes have character classes that give the Vikings different powers and abilities. This is a feature that Walheim players have been very much looking for. This feature has all the art, animations and effects that look great on the tribe, and the monster design is especially nice. Wearing a horned helmet on your head, you’re ready to kneel the giant. — Chris Livingston

Riders Republic

Where we saw: Ubisoft ForwardDeveloper: Ubisoft

I’ve seen Riders Republic and it’s one that I thought was pretty cool, but I didn’t remember what I saw. But the Ubisoft Forward trailer surprised me with its scale and ambition.

I’m one of the people who likes sports with less simulation. Riders Republic is likely to be a full-fledged racing / stunt game with high skill limits, but you can also see that it’s just looking for thrills. Throwing all these different extreme sports together. The idea of ​​sailing over cyclists at top speed is great, and it’s easy to see that you’re going to spend all your time learning wingsuits. I also really like the more “game-like” element that trailers started to introduce near the end. It’s like putting a rocket on a motorcycle. I think this game may be special. — Rich Stanton

