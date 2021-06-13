The iPhone 13 can be completely buttonless. What Apple can do instead





The next iPhone may not have a physical button.

Sarah Tu / CNET

Rumor has it that future iPhones (iPhone 13?) May have no physical buttons. A recent US patent application found by Apple Insider suggests that the company is investigating “capacitive sensing input devices.” Obviously, these input devices, also known as buttons, are “invisible backlight holes” that appear when touched and disappear when not in use.

This approach sounds very clever, but it definitely adds elegance when applied to any device. The big question is whether such a feature will be adopted in the next iteration of the iPhone, or whether we will have to wait until 2022 or later to see Apple integrate it. It’s not a completely wild concept, and it adapts to other changes that Apple may make to future iPhones.

The iPhone 13 may have fingerprints embedded behind the display, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Sarah Tu / CNET

For example, there is a story that the iPhone 13 has regained its fingerprint scanner. However, instead of a physical reader, the new scanner is placed under the surface of the phone screen. This is a tactic that will definitely match the aesthetics of a buttonless minimalist design if Apple chooses this route.

Apple has already discontinued the iPhone 7 headphone jack in 2016, and rumor has it that the Lightning port may be working as well. If the iPhone 13 discontinues the Lightning port and goes all-in for wireless charging, it will be Apple’s first fully portless phone. Want to add buttonless to your mix?

Of course, this patent application could relate to a product that is completely different from the iPhone. After all, much of what we think we know about Apple’s expected cell phones is pure speculation. The product name is also uncertain. However, one thing is clear. All these mysteries will be dispelled at Apple’s next iPhone launch event, which is likely to take place in September.

