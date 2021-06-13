How to create shortcuts on iPhone to automate tasks





Looking for a way to create shortcuts on your iPhone to automate certain tasks? Apple offers a dedicated shortcut app that comes pre-installed on all iPhone models running iOS 13 and above. .. With just this one app, you can create shortcuts that allow your iPhone to automatically perform certain actions in sequence. These may be features you want Siri to perform after receiving a voice command, or you may want to enable them at a particular point in time.

Introduced in the release of iOS 12 in 2018, the shortcut app, a standalone and upgraded version of Siri Shortcuts, is designed to be user-friendly. You can use it to create automated workflows, such as creating a morning schedule, creating an expense report after completing a recent purchase, or finding a nearby coffee shop before you get home.

Apple provides a gallery of preset shortcuts that let you choose what you need. Alternatively, you can create your own shortcuts as needed. Method is as follows.

How to create a shortcut on iPhone

To create a shortcut, you need to make sure your iPhone is running at least on iOS 13. There is a dedicated shortcut app provided by Apple by default. However, if for some reason you have uninstalled the app, you can download it from the App Store.

Open the shortcut app on your iPhone.

Tap the plus (+) button in the upper right corner of the screen.

next,[アクションの追加]Click to select the action you want to perform.

You should now see a list of apps and actions available on your iPhone. It also suggests some actions based on iPhone usage.

The app takes the selected action[新しいショートカット]Display on the screen. You can edit the selected action by tapping any of the highlighted actions.

Press the plus (+) button to add another action. It is important to note that by default, the previous action is displayed on the screen. However, you can tap the close button to see all available actions.

Once you have completed the required actions[再生]You can test your workflow with the push of a button.

next,[次へ]Tap and enter a name for your custom shortcut.

Press Finish to save the shortcut.

Saved shortcuts are available in the shortcut app[マイ ショートカット]It will be displayed in the section. You can also duplicate a saved shortcut or press and hold a specific shortcut to delete it. In addition, you can sort the shortcuts and sort them according to priority.

You can also bring the shortcut to the widget and easily access it directly from the home screen. Apple also shares your favorite shortcuts with anyone so you can use the same automated workflows on your iPhone.

