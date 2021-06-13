10 horrifying features to avoid when buying a laptop for play or work





With Amazon Prime Day in 2021 approaching and the turmoil caused by a global chip shortage subsided, many are replacing older laptops, migrating from desktop PCs, or buying laptops as the first laptops for college students. Will come to consider.

TechRadar experts have reviewed hundreds of laptops over the years, from unknown vendors to popular brands. Our hands-on experience gives us a unique perspective on what a great laptop is and what it takes to make the user experience on Windows feel like a journey to hell. I did.

The following are in no particular order, but some of the features you absolutely must avoid to make your journey in the computing world as enjoyable as possible. Note that we will focus on the Windows platform, not the Chrome OS.

1. 4GB RAM

How about Celeron?

Intel’s very infamous entry-level processor has had a lot of bad reviews, but I believe there is a place to play in the wider market, especially in the very low end and my work from 2015 (why). Is Celeron not worth all the hatred?) Is still valid to this day. Modern Celerons like the J6413 and N5100 are as surprisingly fast (at least according to some benchmarks) as the Core i3-10110U and Ryzen 3 3200U.

By 2021, while mainstream Android smartphones have adopted 8GB of baseline system memory, the three largest laptop makers, HP, Dell and Lenovo, all have 4GB on dozens of laptops. Only RAM is bundled.

Also, it is not always the lowest price. Dell easily won the round with the Latitude 5511, a business laptop with 4GB of RAM and a $ 1529 price tag. The fact that it has a 6-core Core i7-10850H, one of Intel’s most powerful mobile processors, only makes it a little harder to swallow the pill. Note that 4GB, typically between 0.5GB and 1GB, is dedicated to the video card, further reducing system memory.

2. Soldered RAM

However, you may be comforted by the fact that the Latitude series has extensible memory capabilities. Memory is fairly easy to replace and upgrade. Sadly, it doesn’t apply to many entry-level laptops that are soldered to RAM and stuck, making upgrades impossible. Some models have one soldered RAM module and one empty slot. This is a better scenario, but it can lead to a biased configuration.

(Image credit: Future) 3.Single channel memory

This works well for a single memory channel configuration. Always choose a dual channel configuration when possible. In reality, it means choosing a system with two small memory modules instead of one large memory module (for example, 2 x 8GB instead of 1 x 16GB). Dual channel doubles the available memory bandwidth. On compatible systems, this leads to a substantial performance improvement, but even with these small gains, there is basically no additional cost. For example, Lenovo offers that option.

4. HD display

Another antique technology that somehow remains until the 30th year of the millennium is HD technology. For 1366 x 768 pixels, the pixel density of laptop screens at this resolution (100 ppi on a 15.6-inch display) is very low. You can expect the icons and fonts to have jagged edges, less display area (especially frustrating for web browsing and spreadsheets), and a bloated user interface.

5. Laptop with hard drive

When it comes to storage, it no longer makes sense to attach a hard drive as a system drive to your laptop. That wasn’t particularly the case with the $ 1,529 business laptop (the Latitude 5511 with 4GB of RAM), as Dell did. SSDs are affordable and ubiquitous, so they fit into any price range and the performance gains are very obvious. It’s also much smaller if it’s more elastic, more power efficient, and available in the M.2 form factor.

6. Storage less than 128GB

It’s amazing that laptop vendors still ship Windows devices with 64GB of storage. It’s wrong at two levels. First, a significant portion of it is dominated by the Windows installation and bundled bloatware. The first time you turn on such a device, you’re lucky to have at least 50% left. Next, there is a required Windows update that lets GB dig into GB. It doesn’t end here. Unlike hard drives, solid-state drives do not tell the manufacturer that performance will drop significantly as free space decreases. But there is something worse.

7. eMMC storage

To reduce costs and save space, entry-level devices use another storage technology called eMMC, similar to that found on smartphones and memory cards. The eMMC chip is soldered to the main board and tends to provide up to 64GB of storage. Such storage is usually very slow and suffers from double suffering because it has less storage capacity to accelerate performance degradation. slow? Well, he said that the write speed is about 75% slower and the read speed is 50% slower than the SATA SSD.

(Image credit: Future) 8.No webcam

A new trend developed recently is to exclude webcams from the feature list. Xiaomi and Asus are two well-known laptop brands that have embraced this trend. There is no excuse. It’s just ridiculous that everyone is a Twitch game enthusiast with a high quality external webcam and can’t afford the option to have a webcam on their laptop with a 4-digit price tag. .. Hybrid work and video conferencing from home are now part of the lives of millions of people.

(Image credit: HP) 9.Semi-standard guarantee

If you always have one thing to look for, there is an additional guarantee. Some companies are known to cut corners by shortening warranty periods, charging additional fees for parts, and expecting consumers to pay for pickup and return. I am. That’s not enough, but it’s understandable because larger brands can better utilize economies of scale. For example, HP offers a 100% refund rebate if you don’t send it for repair. This is essentially a situation that benefits both sides. If car insurance is so generous!

10. Windows 10S

The end of our list is certainly not the worst. For some reason, Microsoft is keen to promote its own version of Chrome OS, also known as Windows 10S, but has no desire for this version. According to Google search data, the most popular search queries related to Windows 10S are “What is Windows 10S” and “Differences between Windows 10 and 10S”. As a result, the market is clearly confused and the fact that you can switch to Windows 10 Home for free makes Windows 10S almost obsolete and a useless distraction for end users.

(Image credit: M_Agency / Shutterstock) Choosing the right laptop

In conclusion, pay close attention to the amount / type of storage, memory configuration, and display, and scrutinize your laptop’s spec list when shopping. If in doubt, please email us at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos