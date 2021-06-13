Meet an Indian developer who won the Apple Design Award for his music app NaadSadhana





Apple has released a list of winners of the 2021 Apple Design Awards. This is a proud moment as the list includes Indian classical music apps. The tech giant has announced 12 winners across six categories, including innovation, visuals and graphics, interaction, joy and fun, inclusiveness, and social impact. Sandeep Ranade’s NaadSadhana won the Apple Design Award 2021 in the Innovation category.Read also-The 2021 iPad Mini could eliminate the thick bezel and bring in a new Apple Pencil Mini

In an exclusive conversation with BGR.in, Pune-based musician and developer Sandeep Ranade feels like an Oscar-winner! It’s a very surrealistic feeling — winning this award for the first time in a million years. I didn’t expect it to be. This is the second Apple Design Award-winning Indian app to date and the first in Indian classical music. The first Indian app to win the Apple Design Award in 2018 was Calzy 3, developed by Chennai-based developer Raja Vijayaraman. Read Also-iOS 4 is back available on the latest iPhones.It also has a home button: how to get it

Ranade said he has shared how Apple has helped his music app NaadSadhana grow over the past few years. This was two and a half years ago. They got to know the app and me better and helped me a lot on my journey. Read again-Apple initially planned to launch a new MacBook at WWDC 2021, but didn’t: Learn more

He emphasized that Apple has tied him to the engineering team and helped improve the design of the NaadSadhana app and the overall user experience. They (Apple) contacted Apple Engineering when I wanted to report a question or bug and arranged an interview with the press. As a developer, I don’t have a team that appreciates my work, but Apple appreciates not only my work, but my music as well. It was a really warm and inspiring sensation, Ranade said.

I was also able to attend WWDC 19 and meet with dozens of Apple teams. We asked them to answer their questions and gave us valuable feedback on how to improve the app further. “

Indian NaadSadhana App Wins Apple Design Award

The journey to develop NaadSadhana began when one of the music students faced a problem understanding notes while practicing alone. There was no orbit correction mechanism in self-education, and what I needed at this point was an app that guides notes. However, the App Store did not have an exact voice timer. So I decided to make it, Ranade explained. That’s how NaadSadhana was developed.

“A few months later, she started using the app, and the app literally rewired her brain, so her score went from a very low score to a consistent 80% in two weeks. From there, accompaniment. I started working on other issues, such as perfecting notes and tempos, and studio-quality recordings.

NaadSadhana is an all-in-one studio-quality music app that helps musicians with all levels of expertise in all genres to play and share music. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and Core ML, NaadSadhana listens to the singer improvising on the vocal line, providing immediate feedback on note accuracy and generating a backing track accordingly. All this is done in real time.

In the future, Ranade plans to add more instruments, raga, tar, genres, styles, intelligence and features to the app to provide a much better experience than it is today. He said there was really endless work to do.

Ranade says Apple has cut App Store prices in half, allowing the majority of developers, including him, to focus solely on app development. The entire ecosystem, developer tools, payment processing, app distribution, etc. are handled seamlessly and painlessly. This means you can focus most of your time on your work, says Pune-based developers.

