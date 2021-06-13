Surprising rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are inspired by a smaller display





The Samsung Galaxy S smartphone lineup follows a fairly predictable trend when it comes to screen size. In other words, it is steadily increasing. In 2015 and 2016, phones were packed with 5.1-inch screens before Samsung raised it to 5.8 inches from 2017 to 2018 and the Galaxy S20 and S21 again to 6.2 inches. Now, with the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung seems to have the potential to significantly reduce and reverse this trend.

According to Mauri QHD, a very successful leaker, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in three sizes: 6.06 inches, 6.55 inches and 6.81 inches. If correct, that means that only Ultra will maintain the same screen dimensions as its predecessor. For the other two devices, this is the first time Samsung has decided to reduce the dimensions of the panel.

For reference, the standard Galaxy S21 is 6.2 inches, the Plus model is 6.7 inches, and the Ultra is 6.8 inches. The Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition), on the other hand, sits between the standard S21 and S21 Plus models and is projected to have a screen size of 6.4 inches.

Sure, we’re not talking about the big differences here. Also, other design tweaks can make the phone look quite similar. But Mauri QHD shared another important thing. “Ultra is the only LTPO.”

LTPO (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) allows you to dynamically change the refresh rate of your mobile phone without adding any hardware components. This means that the handset can move from a high refresh rate activity that consumes a lot of power (for example, a game running at 120 fps) to a much lower activity (1 fps clock on the lock screen) in everyday life. Extends battery life without affecting. One day experience.

Samsung claims that mobile phones using its LPTO panels, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, can reduce power consumption by up to 16%. Dedicated to S22 Ultra buyers is either a cost-cutting measure that allows you to sell the S22 and S22 Plus cheaper, or a way to upsell the Ultra version to people who want the best battery life and screen. Unimaginable technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family is likely to be available in January 2022 at the earliest, so at this point we should be somewhat skeptical of all of this. However, Samsung’s new ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor with small 0.64 micrometer pixels could be combined with AMD to significantly improve graphics, so the company may offer us next year. It’s hard not to expect things.

