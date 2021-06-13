Explain why the Xbox Game Pass is the future of games





Comparing the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, gamers continue to buy Sony’s curvilinear consoles by more than 2: 1. I’m confused about the reason. At this time, there are no killer apps on either system, with the exception of the recently released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony is clearly riding on the Coattail phenomenon of past systems, so the PS5 is still unlikely to be restocked. Japanese game publishers have established themselves as manufacturers of industry-defining titles. From Wanda and the Colossus to The Last of Us, Sony has provided gamers with something Microsoft doesn’t have. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, admitted in a video interview with Fortune magazine: In the last few years, I haven’t done my best with first-party output. “

Microsoft aims to make the Xbox Series X home to a killer monopoly, but its vision is still far from fulfilled, thanks to the $ 7.5 billion major acquisition of Bethesda and many other studios. To fill in, Microsoft turned to the Xbox Game Pass. This is a subscription service like Netflix that brings tremendous value to gamers. For $ 10 to $ 15 a month, gamers have access to a treasure trove of all new Xbox exclusives, as well as other third-party games. This is a great deal to keep some gamers away from the PlayStation for the first time. Obviously, Sony is forced to develop its own equivalent service.

Netflix, but for video games

Still, little is known about how the Game Pass works. How can Microsoft ask for so many games on its service? How do you get a return on investment if you put all your games over $ 100 million into this service? Why do some games last so long while other games rotate? It all depends on understanding the subscription and streaming market, and Microsoft has traditionally used models like Netflix. I’m betting big on the advantage over buying a $ 70 game.

Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, said: “The ability to get everything you need is premised on continuing your subscription.”

Sure, gamers can dive into the next Forza or Gears of War and just pay $ 10 a month to cancel, but that’s rarely the case. Consumers often find value in their subscription services but never leave or forget to cancel. For Netflix, this churn, or surprisingly few if a subscriber cancels a subscription.

According to a survey by Antenna and Moffett Nathanson, only 2.5% of Netflix subscribers canceled in the fourth quarter of 2020. Make 1 million. At the time of launch, Game Pass has 23 million subscribers. However, this may include those who enrolled for a $ 1 referral fee in the first few months. And Microsoft has announced the creation of the Xbox Streaming Stick to integrate Xbox Game Pass streaming into the TV.

The Xbox Game Pass is a great way to take risks.

One of the releases on this year’s Xbox Game Pass launch date was The Medium, developed and published by the Polish Bloober team. Located between low-budget indie titles and major AAA games, the game seemed to fit well into the game path model. It might not have been a game at retail price of $ 70, but it was likely that $ 20 wouldn’t make a profit.

Anyway, The Medium successfully sold the Bloober Team and made a profit less than a week after its release. It’s unclear if it was related to an individual’s $ 50 sales or what Microsoft offered through the Xbox Game Pass. Perhaps it was a mixture of the two.

At this time, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will continue to be able to use The Medium. Unlike titles published by Microsoft, it’s unclear if The Medium will stay on the Game Pass indefinitely.

Michael Pachter, a research analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in an email interview with Tom’s Guide: “That’s what happened in The Outer Worlds, but games from other publishers haven’t been launched there and will stay for more than a month (if any).”

The Outer Worlds was developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Obsidian Entertainment is a studio currently owned by Microsoft. That is, the game remains on the Game Pass indefinitely. If Microsoft wants to win third-party monopoly, the rewards are based on the size of the Game Pass subscriber pool.

“Prices in such cases are negotiated, but are usually guaranteed based on the number of Game Pass subscribers,” says Pachter. “when [Microsoft] If you had a million, you could probably get it exclusively for less than $ 10 million, but now that it’s 18 million, the price is exorbitantly high. “

(Image credit: Miguel Lagoa | Shutterstock)

However, the Xbox Game Pass isn’t just for new games. There are many old titles that go back to the original Xbox. Obviously, for these games, Microsoft doesn’t pay publishers as high a fee as new titles, especially potential exclusive titles.

“For older games, they pay an estimated 65% of their content purchases,” says Pachter. “Assuming they charge an average of $ 10 a month, they pay $ 6.50 a month. [to publishers], Based on play time. So if the game is equal to 10% of the time spent, the developer will receive $ 0.65 as a share. [per subscriber]”

Interestingly, like Netflix, publishers release titles on the Xbox Game Pass as a way to promote new titles. For example, Yakuza and Assassin’s Creed games may move to subscription services so that people can invest in franchises before the latest iterations are released. This also happens frequently on Netflix, where old Marvel movies appear before the next summer blockbuster movie. These instances may have different payment models.

“The content associated with new content is in the library and may be associated with brand new content, but it usually reappears when it’s time to start a new movie or streaming series. We drop it because everything is tied together, “said Dargara Bedian.

Microsoft keeps internal mechanics secret

Unfortunately, little is known about how these transactions work. Netflix is ​​notorious for its harsh tone on everything from metrics to studio deals. Assuming the new Assassins Creed game is coming in 2022, it’s not surprising that many of the franchises will be on the Xbox Game Pass for gamers to jump in. It’s unclear if Microsoft is paying a lot or if Ubisoft is reducing the balance. Unfortunately, the 80-hour Assassins Creed title will be discontinued before gamers complete the game. When the game is turned off, gamers must purchase the game separately and continue where they left off. This content rotation tends to make the subscription service work.

Currently, all Yakuza series are in the game pass. We in fact claim that the yakuza are the perfect series for the Xbox Game Pass. Still, the yakuza don’t stay on the Game Pass forever. Like Netflix, Microsoft has signed rights deals with publishers that have some expiration date. Of course, subscription services always gain or lose rights. For example, Netflix paid WarnerMedia $ 100 million in 2018 to extend Friends to 2020. Microsoft can also enter into new contracts with publishers to extend their rights, if desired. However, due to the way the subscription market works, fans need to get used to the idea that games rotate. At least Microsoft offers discounts to gamers who want to buy.

“Xbox Game Pass members who want to continue playing the game after leaving the catalog can purchase the game and get up to 20% off the price of the game, and 10% off related add-ons.” Microsoft Public relations officer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unlike cinemas and retail stores, it’s still difficult to understand how subscription services such as Netflix and Xbox Game Pass work. In effect, Microsoft has created its own walled garden, which requires permission from the company itself or a leak from insiders to understand the plot inside it. The Game Pass continues to lack transparency, but it needs to maintain its highest value in the game. This assumes that Microsoft doesn’t start raising prices as slowly as Netflix every few years.

