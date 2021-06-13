Covid-19 saliva test is more effective than nasopharyngeal swab test





Testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, has become an important obstacle in the fight against pandemics amid prolonged delays and shortages. Several tests have been developed to detect coronavirus using various assays. Some are treated as better than others, while others give accurate results. The most common method of testing is a swab test of the nose and throat, but researchers have found that a saliva test may be more effective. Also read-Autism during a pandemic. Skipping treatment for children with illness is not a good idea.why

Previous studies have shown that nasopharyngeal swab tests are more accurate in detecting coronavirus-positive infections, but a new report shows that saliva-based tests can more accurately identify negative cases of Covid-19. It has been suggested that the process is much less invasive and uncomfortable. Researchers at the University of Augusta in the United States have found that saliva testing may be more effective than Covid testing. Read-Covid-19 with oxygen therapy can reduce the gray quality of the brain.Here’s how to mitigate the risk:

Saliva testing is more effective in testing Covid-19

According to the team, including a simple processing step in the saliva sample before the test should improve the detection rate of coronavirus, reduce nasopharyngeal testing problems, and facilitate high volume monitoring. They found that processing saliva samples with a beadmill homogenizer prior to real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing was more sensitive than using nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples.Also read-The Delta Covid-19 variant can infect individuals who receive Covishield or Covaxin Jabs: AIIMS study

“Saliva as a sample type for the Covid-19 test was a game changer in the fight against pandemics,” said Ravindra Kolhe, principal investigator of the study published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. It helped reduce the risk of exposure to healthcare professionals and improve public compliance with testing. “

In this study, the team analyzed 240 matching NPS and saliva sample pairs of SARS-CoV-2 RNA by RT-PCR in Phase 1 (Protocol U) of Phase 1. 189 matched pairs, including 85 previously evaluated using Protocol U, were treated with an omni-bead mill homogenizer prior to the RT-PCR test in the second phase of the study.

Further experiments were performed using the Step U sample and SalivaAll to see if bead homogenization affected the clinical sensitivity of the NPS sample. Finally, the effectiveness of the five sample pooling techniques was evaluated. An omni-bead homogenizer was used to treat 20 positive pools containing 1 positive sample and 4 negative samples before pooling for comparison with SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR tests and controls.

Main findings of the survey

In the first phase, 28.3% of NPS, saliva, or both samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. The detection rate in saliva was lower than that of NPS (50.0% vs. 89.7%). In Phase II, 50.2% of saliva, NPS, or both samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. The detection rate in saliva was higher than that of NPS samples (97.8% vs. 78.9%). The detection rate of 85 saliva samples tested in both procedures was 100% in the sample tested with SalivaAll and 36.7% in the sample tested in procedure U.

(With input from IANS)

Published: June 13, 2021 10:42 am | Updated: June 13, 2021 10:44

