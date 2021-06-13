Flipkart Big Savings Day: Google Pixel 4a Available at Record Discounts





New Delhi: If you’ve been waiting to buy a midrange smartphone from Google, now may be your chance. Flipkart offers a flat-rate discount on Rs 5,000 on Google Pixel 4a. Listed online at Rs 31,999, you can now buy the Google Pixel 4a for Rs 26,999 during the Flipkart sale. In addition, customers also receive a 10% discount on SBI credit cards and a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. You can also take advantage of redemption offers up to Rupees 15,300 on Google Pixel 4a. The Google Pixel 4a specification handset features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, an Adreno 618 GPU and a Titan M security chip. This smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 4a runs Android 10 and has a fingerprint sensor on the back. The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81 inch FHD + display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The display supports HDR and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer at the top. The device is a big bet on the camera and claims to offer a camera experience similar to the Pixel 4. Google Pixel 4a offers f / 1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, and 4k video recording support. It has a 12MP single-lens rear camera. There is also an 8MP front camera with a super wide-angle lens. The 144x 69.4×8.2mm size handset is powered by a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos