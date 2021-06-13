3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Install iOS 15 Beta on iPhone





Jumping into iOS 15 right away is probably not the best idea. I will explain the reason.

Sarah Tew / CNET This article is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple unveiled a preview of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 later this year. At WWDC, the tech giant released the first developer preview of both operating systems. Get the new software and start building.

For early adopters who can’t wait to test Apple’s latest and greatest software, the temptation to install a beta is strong. However, I’m here to tell you that you should wait before jumping into beta life.

From low battery life to broken apps to random bugs, continuing to use beta software can be a big headache. Here are three reasons why you should wait for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to install:

The widget is similar to iOS 14 on the iPhone.

Screenshot by Apple / CNET

It’s called because the beta version isn’t complete yet and can cause problems. For example, the second beta version of iOS 14.7 includes an issue where some iPhones don’t recognize the SIM card in the phone. Without a SIM card, your phone is the same as an iPod Touch.

Such bugs and issues will definitely occur on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. It doesn’t stop using your iPhone or iPad altogether, but the bugs are still annoying and can mean the difference between getting the job done or not. It reliably sends messages and is equipped with a paperweight.

The new developer preview comes with some bugs before the golden hour is ready.

Scott Stein / CNET This is inevitable: the app breaks

Whenever Apple makes major changes to the operating system and the underlying APIs that developers use to build new features and services, old developer tools are usually removed or their behavior changed. Means that. Even the slightest change can cause the app to stop working altogether.

A few years ago, I was testing iOS Beta, but I couldn’t use the banking app. It will be killed as soon as it opens. Thankfully, developers have released an update that resolves this issue, but this is not always the case.

And just because all apps worked fine during Beta 1 doesn’t mean Beta 3 won’t destroy them. If you have an app that you use every day, it’s a good idea to wait until the official release is approaching before joining the beta.

How Healthy Is Your iPhone Battery?

Jason Cipriani / CNET battery life is almost always reduced

Fortunately, few people are immune to the effects of battery life, even if there are no apps that can’t run in beta or miss showstop errors like bugs in iOS 14.7 SIM. iOS beta season.

One of Apple’s last things to do during the beta program is to optimize apps, features, and services for battery efficiency. Or rather, it’s like that. Earlier beta programs often looked for a charger in the middle of the day, even if it was rarely used.

Thankfully, Apple has released battery cases for the current generation of iPhones in the past, which helped, but this year we haven’t released anything about the iPhone 12 lineup yet.

Playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS 15 and all its best features

9:56

If you’re installing iOS 15 Beta, be prepared to carry your AC adapter and cables with you. You will need.

My advice? Wait until August, which usually takes about a month for the official release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. By that time, developer beta and public beta will be released for several months, with many bugs. And the problem is solved. And that’s usually when you see battery life slowly start to improve.

Here’s what you need to know about the installation if you decide to try iOS 15. Participation in beta is not a permanent decision. You can go back, but it’s a bit of a hassle. Be sure to check out the WWDC summary for an easy way to easily find everything else Apple announced at WWDC 21.

