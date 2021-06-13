When is the Fortnite event?





Fortnite’s next season is just around the corner, and many will be wondering when to watch the live event that marks the beginning of the new season. Fortnite typically has a gorgeous live event at the end of each season, but Epic’s approach to events has changed over the last few seasons. Some seasons start with a special single-player event, and the story content for some seasons is scattered throughout the season, rather than all happening in one event. Fortnite’s next season will follow a similar pattern, but this time the event schedule may be slightly different. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Fortnite live event.

When is the next live event?

Epic Games hasn’t announced the next Fortnite live event yet. Epic published a Season 7 story trailer on YouTube at 2:00 AM EST on June 8th, when the current season began. This is the same way Season 6 started, so if the server comes back online after downtime, a solo event could be held.

However, it is very unlikely that a large live event will take place at the beginning of Season 7 or until you are notified later. Epic Games always announces events fairly well in advance, with no official announcements for live finale or solo intro events. There have been some trailers for the new season released in the last few days, but the trailers for the story seem to be all that Fortnite fans get when the new season begins.

There are no live events to end Season 6, so it doesn’t mean that the start of Season 7 won’t be turbulent. The story trailer is likely to show a number of new locations and items that will be available in Season 7, and Epic Games is arguably the mid-season storytelling of Fortnite, which is actually gaining momentum in Season 6. Continue with the recent pattern. A new weekly quest that includes talking to NPCs and learning more about the world and storylines. Fortnite Season 7 begins with a story trailer at 2:00 am on Tuesday, June 8th.

Fortniteis is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

–This article was updated: June 13, 2021

