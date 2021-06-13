Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: How to move from disk to diskless.Learn about free offers





Electronic Arts has released the next major update to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The company has released the same free version on the Sony Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles. The announcement includes good news for those who own a physical copy of the game, but who own a diskless next-generation game console.

Electronic Arts, also known as EA, has announced that it will allow users to convert physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games to digital copies. This allows users to access updates in the next-generation game console and continue playing the game without interruption.

If you have a physical copy of your game on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and you have a diskless PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S, contact EA Support at help.ea.com to purchase using your account information. You need to confirm. Free upgrade, EA announced the update in the FAQ session.

If the bill is met, here’s how to convert a physical copy of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game to digital.

Step 1: Go to the EA Support page.

Step 2: Select a platform –Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Step 3: Then[コードとプロモーション]Choose.

Step 4: Replace the disc with the code in question.

Step 5: Then go to the web form for your request. Fill out the web form.

Step 6: Provide proof of purchase.

Step 7: When you do this, the EA will send you the game code. You can use this code to play the game.

As far as the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update is concerned, EA states that the next generation release will bring many new improvements to the game. The list of improvements includes higher resolution textures and assets, 4K and HDR resolution videos, and faster load times. In addition, the next-generation Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update brings 60fps performance to the game.

