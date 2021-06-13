Jio introduces a new Freedom plan with no data limit per day, unlimited voice calls and a plan starting at Rs 127





Jio Freedom’s 2021 plan starts at Rs 127 and goes up to Rs 2,397. All five new Jio Freedom prepaid plans have no daily data limit.

Image courtesy of Reuters

Highlights The Freedom plan covers a 15-day expiration date up to Rs. 127 rupees. These plans offer the same unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits. Users can also access the Jio apps JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews.

Jio, Reliance Industries’ communications arm, has launched a new Jio Freedom Plans for prepaid users. This plan has no limit on the daily usage of mobile data. With these plans, users get fixed data, but there is no limit to their daily use. Users can run out of data provided for any number of days during their validity period. In addition, this plan offers unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV and JioNews.

The Freedom plan listed on the Jios website has Rs. 127 valid for 12 GB of data for 15 days. The Rs. 247 plan allows users to use 25 GB of data for up to 30 days. The Rs. 447 plan comes with a 60-day validity period and 50 GB of data. The following plans provide Rs. 597, and 75 GB of data with a 90-day validity period. The Annual Rs 2,397 plan provides users with 365 GB of data with a 365-day validity period.

All of the above plans do not have a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on the data that users can consume on a particular day. All plans include unlimited voice call benefits, and users can also take advantage of free subscriptions to multiple Jio apps. In addition, each plan comes with a 100 SMS per day benefit.

The problem with FUP that some people are facing is that if they run out of data on a particular day, they will have to purchase additional data vouchers to access the additional data for that day. However, on days when you don’t need a lot of data, a significant amount of unconsumed FUP data is wasted.

That’s why users with variable data requirements appreciate Jio’s free plans to get rid of FUP and offer the same unlimited voice and SMS benefits.

Launched in 2016, Reliance Jio has had a significant impact on the Indian telecommunications industry, but is now likely to make major announcements about upcoming products at its annual meeting. There is speculation that carriers are likely to deploy 5G smartphones in less than Rs. 5,000 people at the same event. However, mobile phone deployment will take place near Diwali.

Reliance Jio has an ambitious 5G plan, but the Telecommunications Bureau (DoT) has not yet made a decision on the 5G spectrum, so the auction could be postponed by the end of next year.

