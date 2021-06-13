Android 12 Beta Becomes the Most Beta in Android History





Google released the first beta version of Android 12 last month, and recently released two beta versions. Dave Burke, vice president of the Android project, revealed that the beta version of Android 12 has become the most downloaded / installed test version in Android history.

Android 12 Public Beta is currently available on Google Pixel 3 and later smartphones. This update is also available for brands such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo and Xiaomi.

When it comes to features, Android 12 has many UI and feature changes. One contains the theme. This includes apps that switch between animations, lock screens, widgets, etc., all adapted according to the OS theme.

Google is also adjusting other aspects of the Android experience, such as notifications and quick settings. There are also some improvements to privacy and security. Apps display indicators when using the phone’s camera or microphone, giving you easy access to different permissions for all apps in one dashboard.

In terms of games, Android 12 has its own “game mode”. Users can activate “Game Mode” in the Android 12 configuration interface. First, you need to enter the Notifications menu and go to the non-responsive interface. From there, click Schedule. There you will see an option to activate “Game Mode”. Once activated, you’ll see the new features in game mode. You can view FPS frame rates, screen recordings, screenshots, and live game screens.

In Android 12, a whole new “Safety and Emergency” section has been added to the settings menu. This gives you quick access to the most important details and a direct link to Pixel’s personal safety app.

This new menu allows you to store all your personal information, including your medical history and blood type. You can also add emergency contacts to the list that you can contact in the event of a catastrophe.

One of the biggest changes in Android 12 is the visual overhaul of the core Android interface. Android 12 adopts the aesthetics of Google Material design, and Android 12 Beta 2 enhances its look with a “Material You” theme that changes the color of the phone’s interface, notifications, and other elements to match the wallpaper.

Another new feature in Android 12 is the car key feature. Since last year, the iPhone has acted as a car key for compatible smart cars. Android 12 also includes this feature, which turns your Android smartphone into a car key. However, this feature initially seems to be available only on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos