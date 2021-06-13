How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android phone





Many users switch between iOS and Android and vice versa. Apple and Google’s mobile operating systems differ in functionality and ease of use. When it comes to transferring data and contacts, it’s much easier to move from one device to another in the same ecosystem. However, if you are migrating from iOS to Android and want to transfer your contacts, you can do it in the following ways:

There are several ways to transfer contacts from iOS to Android. You can use Google Drive, iCloud, or Gmail. The first and perhaps best way to completely transfer iPhone contacts, calendar events, photos and videos to your Android phone is via Google Drive as described on Google’s Switch to Android site. ..

How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android using Google Drive

Download Google Drive to your iOS device.

Log in with your Google account.

Tap the hamburger menu[設定]Go to and open it in the Backup Wizard.

[バックアップ]Tap to see contacts, calendar events, photos and videos.

If you want to back everything up[バックアップの開始]Tap. Alternatively, you can tap individual options to turn off the toggle.

Your contacts will be backed up to Google Drive.

Sign in to your Android device with the same Google account.

Your iOS contacts will appear on your Android device.

On iOS devices[設定]Go to[メール]Tap. Tap your account. If you already have a Gmail account, you’ll see it here.[アカウントの追加]If you do not select[Google]Tap. Then tap Gmail to turn on contact toggle. Your contacts will be synced to your Google account. On your Android device, log in with the same Google account and you will see your contacts. On iOS devices[設定]Go to. Tap your profile. Tap iCloud. Make sure the contact toggle is turned on. Scroll down and tap iCloud Backup.[今すぐバックアップ]Tap and wait for the backup to complete. Open a browser on your Android device, go to icloud.com, and log in with your Apple ID. Switch to desktop mode using Chrome’s three-dot menu. After logging in, tap a contact. Tap the gear setting icon at the bottom left,[すべて選択]Tap. Tap the gear setting icon again and[VCard のエクスポート]Choose. You need to download the contact vcf file. Open it. You will be prompted to save your contacts using the save to phone or email ID option.[電話]Select to start the import process. Your contacts will now appear on your Android smartphone.

Alternatively, you can do this from your desktop browser.

Follow the first six steps above. In your desktop browser, go to icloud.com and log in with your Apple ID.[連絡先]Choose. Tap the gear setting icon at the bottom left,[すべて選択]Tap. Tap the gear setting icon again and[VCard のエクスポート]Choose. The vcf file is downloaded to your PC. Go to the Google Search home page and make sure you’re signed in with the same account you use on your Android smartphone. Select the Google Apps icon next to your profile and[連絡先]Choose.[インポート]Select and[ファイルの選択]Click. Navigate to and open the newly downloaded vcf file.[インポート]Select to add the contact to your Google account.Then on your Android device[設定]Go to.[アカウント]Tap to select your Google account.[アカウント同期]Tap[連絡先]Make sure the toggle is turned on. Tap the three dot menu and[今すぐ同期]Choose. The contacts will start syncing and will appear in your phone contacts when the process is complete.

