Get new regional sticker packs for Android and iOS, click here for details





WhatsApp provides several features to help users enjoy conversations. In addition to text, you can also insert images, videos, GIFs, and animated stickers to add information and fun to your chat. Facebook-owned messaging platform recently released a sticker pack called “Laugh It Off” on both iOS and Android. Now it has rolled out the regional sticker pack Mozo.

Mozo is a regional sticker pack. That is, it is only available in the selected region. It will be available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS in Brazil. The sticker pack contains a small image with a Portuguese message to share with your loved ones.

Users outside Brazil can also visit the dedicated page https://api.whatsapp.com/stickerpack/Mozao to view the Mozo sticker pack.

Coincidentally, WhatsApp has published certain UI changes for Android beta users. These changes are related to the app’s chat list and can be found in WhatsApp Beta on Android devices. Under these new changes, the messaging application has removed the line delimiter between chat cells in the chat list.

This is not a redesign of the entire app, but a minor UI change. WhatsApp has rolled out this change for more beta users and will be available to other users using the WhatsApp web release or the stable version of the Google Play store.

WhatsApp is also working on a new color scheme for certain elements of notifications on Android. With this change, in Dark Mode for WhatsApp Beta users, some UI elements of WhatsApp message notifications that appear in the notification shade are displayed in blue instead of the original green. Similar changes may be introduced in the write mode of messaging applications.

WhatsApp logos, badges, replies, and buttons to mark as read will be blue in the new beta update. Color scheme changes may vary depending on the Android version of the user’s device.

