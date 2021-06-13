An overview of the showcase centered on Gearbox’s “Borderlands”





Gearbox Publishing hosted its own E3 showcase, primarily behind the scenes of the movie “Borderlands.” This isn’t too bad for video game fans. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford showed how Hollywood magic would happen, talked to director Eli Roth and chatted with people like Kevin Hart, but the actor left him hanging. ..

Despite the heavy content of the movie, Stream also mentioned the announcement of several video games. It was the headline for “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands,” a fantasy spin-off of the “Borderlands” franchise. It is likely to be a full-scale campaign that further develops the magic of “Raid on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Fort”.

The game features multi-class heroes seeking to stop the tyrant’s dragon road. We will carry out a co-op campaign that supports up to 4 players. If the adventures of Tiny Tina in the past are any sign, expect the maniac narration of the title character and the influence of “Dungeons and Dragons” where some rules are broken.

Notably, Andy Samberg plays stubborn Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes plays the rule-obsessed robot Frette, Will Arnett plays Dragon Road, and of course Ashly Burch plays Tiny Tina. That is.

“Godfall” will be released on PlayStation 4 on August 10th. (Gearbox Software) GODFALL FOR EVERYBODY Counterplay has announced the title “Godfall” in a big way. At launch, the game was released on PC and PlayStation 5. Now, looters are coming to PlayStation 4 and expanding the user base. In addition, Godfall offers free Lightbringer updates, cross-generational co-op, and improved quality of life.

A “Fire & Darkness” extension is also available for this project. Interested fans can finally check it out on August 10th. This move only helps Counterplay, as the limited availability of PlayStation 5 means a smaller customer base. With the introduction of the PlayStation 4 version, more players will be able to check it.

Several other titles to keep an eye on, “Tribe of Midgard,” were played. Action role-playing games have been in the spotlight for months, but as the game approaches its July 27 release date, the Norsefell team is getting excited about the project.

Players appear to be intrigued by a collaborative campaign of 10 players trying to protect themselves from the giants and other creatures that threaten the seeds of Yggdrasil. Players must build structures to protect the base and work together to dodge threats.

The most interesting aspects of Tribes of Midgard are survival gameplay, progress, and the party aspects of the game. Ten players have to deal with, and many can be chaotic and epic adventures.

Finally, Gearbox showed a fragment of “Home World 3”. At first it looked like a gag, but it’s a real game, a 3D real-time strategy game. It didn’t show up very often, but it was intriguing.

