For the Israeli proptech sector, the foundation is at BRICKS.





When it comes to the tech sector, I’ve heard a lot. Cybersecurity, fintech, and AI all seem to dominate the headlines within Israel’s Startup Nation, and their endless funding and innovation permeates the entire culture. However, according to Sivan Blasenheim and Amalia Paz, proptech is the latest sector in the lag of investors and entrepreneurs.

An interesting aspect of the proptech industry is that it is one of the last industries to have never experienced innovation, Blasenheim explains. Thinking about real estate, it’s still in the 1960s. Every time I meet another giant player, I’m shocked by how they work-like it used to be.

BRICKS Sivan Brazenheim and Amalia Pass.Photo: Schmuel Levy

Blasenheim and Paz have set up the proptech innovation center BRICKS to connect real estate companies with innovative and young start-ups and help transform the industry. There are about 150 startups in the network, 50 of which are not Israelis. They connect with real estate companies, help both sides of the real estate group enter this innovation, and startups enter the field from the other side. Can help you ..

According to the duo, proptech includes approximately 15 verticals related to real estate technology. Construction (sometimes called Contec), wealth management, real estate management, extended tours of unfinished buildings, and much more can be included in this sector. Thanks to its youth and flexibility, proptech can be what you want.

BRICKS works with three major industries in particular. One is to act as the chief innovator of the real estate group or to support them. They work with VPs, management and executives to help analyze gaps in groups that will benefit from new technologies. The second is to support the export of Israeli technology abroad. According to Blasenheim and Paz, companies often come to Israel in search of technology to help their proptech projects and act as an intermediary. The final vertical is academic, supporting Israel’s IDC and Tel Aviv University, attending lectures and educating young entrepreneurs about the industry.

Anyone can define it on their own because it’s not completely mature, Paz explained and referred to what proptech can include. We call it all proptech. is. Because we are connected to all stages in Israel and abroad.

BRICKS has two more vertical markets and hopes to grow in the coming months. The first is to work with local governments and cities to support communities and citizens in development projects. The second is to help investors become more involved and support companies looking to innovate in the sector. Creating its own VC fund to do. According to Blasenheim, the fund was created when they worked with VCs to work on recommendations and lamented that they couldn’t invest themselves.

The network supports hundreds of businesses, but when talking to CTech, they shared some of the innovative companies that caught the eye. First founded in 2019, Ultrawis provides automated control and enhanced vision solutions for tower cranes. Cranes are the most important resource at construction sites. Blasenheim explains that there is only one crane and they do most of the work. According to the duo, real estate companies can be referred to companies like Ultrawis to help reduce accidents, project delays, etc. through the adoption of smart cranes.

Another Israeli company participating in the BRICKS network is Urecys, an air quality optimization solution. Interestingly, this is not specifically focused on building construction, but ultimately helps the health and health of those who work inside the walls. Blocks gaseous pollutants in residential and commercial buildings and prevents pollution from the urban environment from entering the building.

BRICKS hopes to find the right match for these companies and leverage our deep knowledge, experience and expertise to help start-ups and real estate companies improve their businesses through strategic guidance. .. Blasenheim promised that the number of proptechs would be less than cyber.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos