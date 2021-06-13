The Apples 2021 Apple Design Awards include one Indian app this year: What you need to know about NaadSadhana





Apple recently hosted this year’s Apple Design Awards and announced 12 winners of the year. This year, there were six new award categories that recognize developers for innovation, visuals and graphics, interaction, joy and fun, inclusiveness, and social impact. Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, said: In addition to the physical Apple Design Award, this year’s winners will also receive a prize package that includes hardware to keep all developers making great apps and games.

Winners of the Inclusive category include the Voice Dream LLC (USA) Voice Dream Reader app and the HoloVista game created by Aconite (USA). Winners in this category provided a healthy experience for everyone by supporting people of different backgrounds, abilities and languages.

Winners were selected in the Delight and Fun category based on a memorable and engaging experience enhanced by Apple’s technology. The two winners here were the Pok Pok Playroom in Pok Pok (Belgium) and the Little Orpheus in The Chinese Room (UK).

The Interaction category recognizes winners for their intuitive interface and easy control. The two winners in this category are the CARROT Weather app by Brain Mueller, Grailr LLC (USA) and the Bird Alone game by George Batchelor (Canada).

Winners of the Social Impact category have selected two apps that can help improve a user’s life in a meaningful way. The Be My Eyes app from S / I Be My Eyes (Denmark) and the game Alba from ustwo games (UK) were the two winners.

Winners of the Visuals and Graphics category were selected for their stunning images and high quality animations. The Loona app from Loona Inc (Belarus) and the Genshin Impact game from miHoYo Limited (China) were the two winners.

The Innovation category included apps / games that provided cutting-edge experiences through innovative use of Apple technology. Two winners were NaadSadhana from Sandeep Ranade (India) and League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games (USA).

NaadSadhana is an all-in-one studio-quality music app that helps musicians with all levels of expertise in all genres play and publish their music. The app started out as an app for practicing Indian classical music and has now been extended to support seven different genres of music. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and Core ML, NaadSadhana hears the singer improvise on the vocal line, provides immediate feedback on note accuracy, and generates a backing track accordingly. ..

NaadSadhana app. (Apple )

Two years ago, I attended WWDC for the first time, and the Apple Design Awards honestly felt like an Oscar award ceremony. For a million years, I never imagined that my work and research would receive such a high honor. I sometimes pinched myself to convince myself that this was really happening, Lanade said.

This is a great honor as a solo software engineer. He added that this is the first time an Indian music / culture app has won this award, which will make it even more important.

