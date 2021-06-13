What is an HDR photo?How to master the effects of cameras and mobile phones





In the photo, HDR stands for high dynamic range. It’s a commonly misunderstood term, but in reality there are two aspects to understanding about dynamic range. The dynamic range of the subject and the dynamic range of the camera.

When it comes to the subject, the dynamic range is the range of gradation from the brightest part (highlight) to the darkest part (shadow). In daytime scenarios, bright sunlight and reflections such as water and skin shine are the highlights, and dark shadows are the shadows.

When it comes to cameras, their dynamic range represents how wide a tone can be captured in a single image. There are restrictions. The human eye can perceive a much higher dynamic range than any camera or phone.

Cloudy days aren’t a big deal for the camera, but they may not be able to capture the full dynamic range. For example, bright sunlight may appear faded. But there is a solution to this kind of problem … yes, HDR. HDR was introduced as a way to increase the amount of dynamic range that can be captured in a single image.

How to Master HDR with Camera or Mobile Phone

Different camera systems offer different approaches to HDR. Most DSLR and mirrorless cameras have exposure brackets. The exposure bracket allows you to continuously capture the same image with different brightness. Then use editing software to combine these images into one final image with high dynamic range.

Here is an example to understand what you can do with the exposure bracket. 12EV (Exposure Value) Cameras with dynamic range can provide an exposure bracket of ± 3EV, increasing the dynamic range by up to 50%. It’s huge.

(Image credit: Canon)

If you buy a new camera, it may have HDR mode. It works like an exposure bracket, but automatically captures images at different brightness values ​​and combines them in-camera without the need for editing software. It’s a faster process.

In addition, many smartphones automatically apply HDR, and the current iPhone “smart HDR” is one example.

HDR should not be confused with highlight and shadow correction. This correction provides more detail in these areas of the image. Technically speaking, this does not create an image with a high dynamic range, but brightens or darkens the details that are already present in a single image.

When should HDR be used?

In most cases, we prefer to use HDR with caution. It certainly has that place. In other words, it adds subtle missing details to improve image quality. Lifts shadows a little to restore details from skin reflections and bright sunlight.

HDR, on the other hand, can be overcooked and lose all reality. It’s the same as when the shadows are too bright and the final image looks flat. That is, it brings all the tones to the midpoint.

This is a matter of personal taste and opinion, but it’s definitely an example of HDR being overcooked. (Image credit: Shutterstock / Marshall Artist)

HDR also has scenario-based limitations, one example of which is action. Because the subject is in a slightly different position within each image in the HDR sequence, fast-moving subjects can have a “ghost” effect when merged with HDR mode.

HDR can also deny the creative effect you want. For example, you may want a backlit silhouette without HDR that reveals the shadow details of your subject.

How does HDR work on smartphones?

For smartphones, there are too many examples to explain, but they often include an automatic HDR feature. By default, iPhone’s “Smart HDR” applies HDR created using computational analysis of captured scenes. sunny day? Queue HDR.

Like a digital camera, smartphones capture multiple images in different brightness one after another and combine them into a single HDR image. The whole process is usually very easy and can be completed in just a few moments.

(Image credit: Apple)

You can also (always) choose on / off or automatic HDR. In general, automatic HDR works well and saves you the trouble of manually applying the effect. However, if you want to use the exposure creatively, or if you want to avoid ghosting on fast-moving subjects, the manual option is also useful.

Some smartphones are actually a highlight and shadow correction feature, and are listed as having HDR, even if it’s not true HDR. For example, Google Pixel smartphones can use highlight and shadow sliders to lighten or darken those areas, but technically they can’t extend the dynamic range.

How to make an HDR photo 1. Stabilize the camera

Whether it’s a camera or a smartphone, the first step in HDR shooting is to stabilize the camera. If the camera is shaking for HDR shooting, the photo may be blurry. (This is the same principle as why it’s best to avoid fast-moving subjects in HDR photos because of ghosting).

(Image credit: Nikon)

Ideally, fix the camera on a tripod or stable support, at least to stabilize your hands. If you really want to go to town, trigger or timer delay the camera remotely to avoid shaking caused by pressing a button on the camera.

2. Selection of exposure parameters

In multi-shot HDR or exposure bracket mode, you can usually choose how much to increase the dynamic range at the edges of highlights and shadows, or both.

However, you do not have to use all the images in the sequence when editing. Therefore, it is safe to use all images possible. However, it is best to use a histogram to “expose” the midpoint image for highlighting. This is a good rule of thumb for single-shot images.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you are using a manual exposure bracket, make sure that the value changes with the shutter speed, not the aperture. Choosing the latter will change the depth of field and cause problems with image merging.

3. Combine images

There are specialized HDR software options for editing exposure bracket images, such as Photomatix. But big names like Adobe Photoshop also have that option.

Image 1/4

An example of an HDR photo using the “Merge to HDR Pro” feature in Photoshop. (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4

HDR off + 1EV (image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4

HDR Off 0EV (Image Credit: Future) Image 4/4

HDR off -1EV (image credit: Future)

The easiest way in Photoshop is[ファイル]>[自動化]>[HDR Pro に結合]Is to select. You will now be asked to import a series of images taken at different brightness values.

(Image credit: Future)

Check the Attempt to automatically place source image box and click OK. Once the image is processed, the Combine to HDR Pro editor opens and the fun begins.

4. Fine-tune the effect

The HDR editing process is pretty straightforward, but it doesn’t mean you have to accept the first auto-offer. If all imported images are integrated into HDR Pro and you select + 3EV when capturing, the effect may be too strong.

(Image credit: Future)

If the HDR effect is too strong, there is room for manual intervention. Try deselecting or desaturating any of the images until you are satisfied. There is also a “Remove Ghost” option that tries to deal with movements in the scene.

As mentioned earlier, too bright a shadow usually results in overdoing. Overall, HDR works best when revealing subtle and natural details, but all artistic effects are subjective.

