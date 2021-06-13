DoJ notifies you of SEP shifts. German injunction system changes; US patent transactions declining. Corporate secrets are at the top of the corporate agenda.Pharmaceutical portfolio M & A analysis; plus much more





The intellectual property situation in China is far more subtle and complex than many commentators value. Dan Purdommehas has been observing developments in this country for many years. In an exclusive interview, he uncovers various myths on technology transfer and other controversial subjects and explains why domestic and foreign companies need to look at lazy and outdated stereotypes.Click here for details

Monday, June 7

Recent changes in China’s law requiring patent owners to exercise their rights in good faith may give defendants additional means in China.Click here for details

At an online event last week, Deputy Antitrust Director of the US Department of Justice revealed that SEP policies would change under the Biden administration.Click here for details

Tuesday, June 8

South Korea has developed important national intellectual property assets and focused on corporate secrecy, enabling high-level tip and vaccine trading.Click here for details

The data show a decrease in the number of patent transactions made in the United States between January and March 2021. NPE has acquired more than 50% of the assets whose owners have changed.Click here for details

Last year, the number of trademark proceedings filed at the US District Court level was the lowest in the last decade, with the total number of proceedings decreasing by 14%.Click here for details

Wednesday, June 9

California-based startup Icon Aircraft has been the subject of a lawsuit alleging that its controlling shareholders are trying to transfer significant intellectual property and innovative technology to China.

A recent survey of senior business leaders in six countries highlights the growing importance of protecting corporate secrets in corporate planning.Click here for details

Thursday, June 10

The IPO warns that the definition of junk patents by the Intellectual Property in China is broad and may prevent legitimate applications that are not intended to be considered anomalous.Click here for details

Recent regulatory developments and changing court attitudes have made the UK an increasingly attractive jurisdiction for launching biosimilars.Click here for details

SEP owners have been warned that DoJ’s antitrust policy approach will change. However, it is not very clear how this change will be made.Click here for details

Friday, June 11

Former Chinese judges have urged national courts to act cautiously and increase their credibility as they play a greater role in FRAND’s global conflict.Click here for details

Laws that reform Germany’s injunction system are becoming legislation, but they are unlikely to make a practical difference in most patent proceedings.Click here for details

Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are using M & A to strengthen their patent portfolio, but other major pharmaceutical companies are less successful.Click here for details

Saturday, June 12

Accepting the diversity of inventions and patents is the key for the United States to maximize the potential of the innovation economy. However, more data is needed to make it successful.Click here for details

