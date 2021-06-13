Samsung may stop production due to global chip shortage on Galaxy S21 FE: Report





Rendering of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. (Image credit: Twitter / @evleaks)

The latest development took place just weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 codenamed “Lahaina” processor, allegedly appeared on the Geekbench website. ..

Samsung has reportedly discontinued production of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition. According to a Bloomberg report citing South Korea’s Electronic Times, the suspension of smartphone sales was due to a worldwide shortage of Qualcomm application processors. According to an old report, South Korean high-tech giants were aiming to launch a smartphone in August, along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (two other unreleased but highly anticipated devices). In March 2021, Samsung was one of the largest tech giants expressing concern about the “serious imbalance” in the semiconductor industry. Samsung co-CEO Koh Dong-Jin resulted in this year’s Galaxy Note. I even mentioned that I might skip the update of. Global semiconductor supply.

The latest developments took place just weeks after allegedly a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 codenamed processor “Lahaina” appeared on the Geekbench website. Samsung Mexico’s official website. Notable informant OnLeaks also shared suspicions of high-resolution rendering of the Galaxy S21 FE, whose smartphone borrowed the same design from the Vanilla Galaxy S21. Triple for rendering. The rear camera and Infinity-O holes are shown. However, the informant hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.4-inch flat display, which is larger than the Samsung Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch panel. Prices for the FE range from 700,000 KRW (about Rs 46,000) to KRW 800,000 (about Rs 52,500), while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is KRW 899,900 (r about Rs 59,000) in South Korea. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted with Rs 49,999 with the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian version is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed these developments.

