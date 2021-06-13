How to delete WhatsApp account: Android and iPhone





WhatsApp has become a very powerful communication tool today. This allows users to send text messages, chat, and share media, including voice messages and videos, with individuals or groups. Besides using WhatsApp on mobile phones, it is also available on personal computers and laptops.

However, you can delete your WhatsApp account whenever you don’t want to use WhatsApp. However, deleting WhatsApp accounts is an irreversible process and cannot be undone if you accidentally run it.

Removing WhatsApp account from your mobile phone is a very simple process. This is a step-by-step guide to deleting WhatsApp accounts using Android and iPhone.

Android: How to delete WhatsApp account

Step 1: First, open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Step 2: Then[その他のオプション]>[設定]>[アカウント]>[アカウントを削除]Tap.

Step 3: Enter your phone number in full international format,[アカウントを削除]Tap.

Step 4: Then select the reason for deleting the account in the dropdown.

Step 5: Finally,[DELETE MY ACCOUNT]Tap.

iPhone: How to delete WhatsApp account

Step 1: First, open WhatsApp on your iPhone device.

Step 2: Then[設定]>[アカウント]>[アカウントの削除]Go to.

Step 3: Enter your phone number in full international format,[アカウントを削除]Tap.

Important point:

After deleting the WhatsApp account, it looks like this:

Delete account information and profile photo Delete yourself from all WhatsApp groups Delete WhatsApp message history backup If you want to delete WhatsApp account:

According to the official website, it can take up to 90 days from the start of the removal process to remove WhatsApp information. A copy of your information may remain in the backup storage used for recovery in the event of a disaster, software error, or other event that leads to data loss, even after 90 days. During that time, your information will not be available on WhatsApp.

Information that other users have about you, such as a copy of the message you sent, is not affected. A copy of the log record may remain in the Whatsapp database, but it is not associated with a personal identifier.

Whatsapp may retain your information due to legal issues, violations of the rules, hazard prevention efforts, etc. Personal information shared with others will also be deleted.

Note: For more information, see the Legal and Protection section of the privacy policy on the Whatsapp site.

