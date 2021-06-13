Extreme E finds an alternative to the opening season of the last two races in South America





Paris: Barbora Creticova wins Grand Slam’s first singles title at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Russia’s Anastasia Pavruchenkova and conquering Roland Garros for the first time in 40 years. It became. ..

Krejčkova, ranked 33rd in the world, won his second career title 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 with only his fifth main draw at a slam singles event.

The 25-year-old imitates his compatriot Hana Mandlikova, who won the trophy in Paris in 1981.

Twenty-five-year-old Krechikova paid an emotional respect to her mentor, Novotna, who died of cancer at the age of 49 in 2017.

It’s hard to put into words. Krejčova, who was still in the top 100 when the 2020 French Open took place last October, can’t believe he won the Grand Slam.

I spent a lot of time with Jana until Jana died. Her last word to me was to enjoy tennis and win the Grand Slam.

I know she takes care of me. Because she takes care of me.

It was amazing to have the opportunity to meet her. She was very inspirational. Krejčova, who had to save match points in the semi-finals to defeat Maria Sakkari, misses her and hopes she’s really happy.

After winning the French Open twice in 1982 and 1984, and winning his third Grand Slam Women’s Doubles title on Sunday as an American citizen, Kletikova was awarded a trophy by Czech-born Martina Navratilova.

Krejčova won 15th in the world on Saturday and won his first major victory in Paris six times in a row.

She is also the third no-seed champion at Roland Garros in the last five years, after Elena Ostapenko in 2017 and Iga Swiatek in 2020.

If she adds doubles on Sunday, Shell will be the first player to win both titles in the same Roland Garros since Mary Piers in 2000.

Pavrychenkova was playing in her first slam final on her 52nd challenge and was about to become the third oldest first-time winner in the majors.

I’ve been preparing a speech for this moment since I was little, but now I’m speechless, “said the 29-year-old.

Thanks to my friends who came here in just one match from all over the world.

Congratulations to Barbora. I don’t know how to play singles and doubles. I died at the last point.

With a tense start to the final, Krejčova broke in the first game and made two double faults.

However, the Russian couldn’t seize the opportunity and dropped the next six games, with Czech opponents taking three breaks and preempting the opening round within 30 minutes.

Kletikova was rewarded with a bold attack, with 13 winners out of 7 Russians.

Pavryuchenkova, who made his slam debut in 2007, was a more subdued player in the second set, growing to 5-1.

The medical time-out at 5-2, when she was seen munching on Haribo’s gummy bears, only delayed the leveling of the Russian final.

In the decisive match, the players took a break in the third and fourth games, and the Czech Republic broke 4-3 behind the 10-shot rally. Pavrychenkova saved 2 points in the 9th game and 3 points in the 10th game, but Krejčkova became the champion after Russia made a long hit in the 4th game.

Both women used draws where the top seeds fell and continued to fall.

2019 World No. 1 Champion Ashleigh Barty stopped in the second round.

Serena Williams was knocked out in the fourth round, world ranking No. 2 Naomi Osaka abstained in one match, and 2018 champion Simona Halep couldn’t even go to Paris.

