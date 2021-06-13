Ratchet & Clank: How to unlock the complete Spybot Location Guide for Rift Apart RYNO 8





Warning: This article has a minor spoiler for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The RYNO version has appeared in almost every Ratchet & Clank game to date. The duo’s latest adventure, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is no exception. This super-powerful gun can not only open portals to other dimensions. It is also the game’s most deadly weapon.

You must unlock it before you can meet the final boss of the game. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s RYNO unlocks when he collects all 10 hidden Spybots and returns to weapons merchant Ms. Zurkon.

These adorable little robots are scattered all over the various planets you explore. Most are easy to find, but some are well hidden. But don’t worry. Below is a complete guide to the location of each Spybot and how to unlock a convenient gadget that makes it easy to track them all.

How to unlock Map-o-Matic

(Image credit: Sony)

Ratchet & Clank: If you want to hunt Rift Apart’s Spybot even easier, Map-o-Matic is a must-have gadget. This handy tool marks the location of all Spybots (Golden Bolts and Laritanium Sources) on the map.

Map-o-Matic is located on the pirate planet Ardolis and is associated with an optional goal labeled “Treasure Hunt” in the mission log. You can start this side quest after saving Pierre Le Fell from the pirates during the main campaign.

Overall, it’s a fairly short side quest, and you’ll need to clear some enemy rooms before you can receive prizes from the treasure chest. Just follow the blue marker on the map (it will automatically spawn the first time you land on Earth) and you’ll get Map-o-Matic right away.

Ardolis is the eighth planet to visit, so you won’t be able to unlock this gadget until much later in the game. However, once you have a Map-o-Matic, you can go back to all the planets you’ve explored before, look for the missing Spybot, and then challenge the thrilling climax.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spybot Location Guide Nefarias City –Spybot # 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The first Spybot in the game is associated with the purpose of the first option, Find Factory.

The goal for this option will automatically appear in the mission log upon arrival at the Main Market Square in Nefarias City. Follow the mission markers and use gravity boots to climb to the right of the building.

This will take you to a walkway leading to a series of factories that include simple platform challenges. After this, you will encounter some enemies. This section is so straight that you can follow the walkway to find the Spybot at the end of the factory inside a large pipe.

You will not be able to return to the main quest without picking up Spybot. Therefore, when you start with the purpose of the option, you are basically guaranteed to pick up a small bot.

Sargasso-Spybot # 2

(Image credit: Sony)

You will not be able to collect this Spybot the first time you visit Sargasso. Later in the game, you’ll have to wait until the planet’s new optional goal, called “Help Trudy,” is unlocked. When you select a planet from a ship, it will appear in the mission log so you know when it’s available.

In this quest, you will need to collect a small purple item called the Zapstone to feed a dragon-type creature named Trudy. After completing the first two relatively simple parts of the mission, you need to collect 30 Zurpstones scattered around the map. Then, with the help of Trudy himself, you need to pick up the remaining 30 pieces.

You can now fly back to Truedis. Not only is this great, it’s also easy to collect the rest of the Zurpstone. You don’t have to worry about the few things on top of tall structures that seem uncollectible. After picking up 45 Zurpstones, Trudi gains the ability to spit fire and can be used to collect the rest.

After collecting all 60 Zurpstones, return to the Mort that gave the quest and you will be rewarded with Spybot for that effort.

Scarstu Debris Field-Spybot # 3 and Spybot # 4

(Image credit: Sony)

The planet actually contains two Spybots, neither of which is available on your first visit to the planet.

The first Spybot on this space station requires the Hurlshot gadget. It will be unlocked automatically as the story progresses on the sixth planet, Torren IV. When you get this tool, you will see a yellow Hurlshot node to the right of the entrance to the Zurkies bar. Use this node to jump to a floating platform that includes Spybot.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Spybot in Scarstu Debris Field is associated with the Arena Challenge. Specifically, you need to complete a gold layer challenge called “Vroom Around” where you need to defeat the boss with low gravity. This can be one of the last spybots you collect, as you can’t unlock the Gold Challenge until the end of the game.

Sabaly-Spybot # 5

(Image credit: Sony)

In the northeast corner of the map is a broken bridge next to the waterfall. Jump over the two intact platforms and you’ll arrive at a huge cave with pirate ships. (Looks like something from The Goonies.)

Use the Slingshot node to fly to the deck of a wrecked pirate ship. Spybot is here. Please note: Picking it up will start an ambush, so get ready for the (fairly easy) battle.

Blizar Prime –Spybot # 6

(Image credit: Sony)

Blizar Prime’s Spybot is another spybot associated with side quests. This is called “find a missing chef.”

The goal of this option can be started from the main mining platform of an alternative dimensional version of the planet. It’s pretty hard to miss this quest, but keep in mind that there are map markers that can serve as a guide.

If you find a missing chef, ask him to protect his honey extractor from several waves of enemies. When you do this, the chef will give you a spybot as a reward.

Note: Several players have reported bugs in this mission. Occasionally, enemy waves will not spawn or some enemies will get stuck in the lava pool behind the arena. You may need to reboot several times to successfully complete this quest.

Cordellion-Spybot # 7

(Image credit: Sony)

This Spybot is often overlooked. In the facility’s main forge room (the cutscene plays the moment you enter, you know you’re there), the spybot is above the main door and is a shelf when you enter the room. Use the rift to pull up and grab Spybot. This bot is not available in the abandoned facility dimension.

Tren V-Spybot # 8

(Image credit: Sony)

After crossing a large gap using the Slingshot and Wall Run abilities, immediately after the start of the level, instead of going straight into Little Junkton, turn right immediately.

This alley leads to a magnetic passage. Follow this path (but watch out for the two bugs that attack you) and you’ll end up in an underground cave called Spikes Grotto. Spybot should be in front of you.

Ardolis-Spybot # 9

(Image credit: Sony)

After releasing Pierre Le Fell, part of the main quest, from pirates, you will find yourself at the beginning of the Speed ​​Beetle course.

(Image credit: Sony)

After going through the first ring of flames on this course, go straight and follow the straight path in front of you to the small island where Spybot is.

Viceron-Spybot # 10

(Image credit: Sony)

Crawl on the ventilation shaft above the processing center, deprive the first available rights and find the hidden room with the last Spybot.

Hidden rooms are behind some pipes and vents, but are generally fairly easy to find. It shouldn’t be too hard to find. Do not let it fall out of the vent until you have collected the bot.

