United Arab Emirates: Major Maternity Hospital Renews Cutting-edge Technology to Support Women’s Health-News

Since its opening, the hospital has supported the birth of more than 280,000 babies.

Women’s health remains a top priority for the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which announced a recent upgrade to the facilities of the capital’s Cornish Hospital.

Healthcare providers have emphasized the latest cosmetology and gynecology clinics as one of the latest improvements. It now features inpatient rooms and a refurbished elevator.

The Cornish Fertility Center has also been refurbished and expanded to include the latest medical equipment and technology.

Please also read:

>> “The world’s smallest baby”, weighs 250g, born in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cornish Hospital provides comprehensive interdisciplinary medical and surgical care to prenatal, intranatal and postnatal female patients.

Since its establishment in 1977, the hospital has supported the birth of more than 280,000 babies and has accepted nearly 100 multiple births (a set of twins and triplets) since the beginning of the year.

Dr. Soha Saeed, consultant and chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: Our team of internationally trained physicians and consultants can combine the latest technology and innovation to provide patients with the best possible medical support and expertise. “

The hospital has been completely refurbished to accommodate individual patient-specific birth plans, along with a nutritious “à la carte” menu for inpatients and concierge services that ensure a comfortable stay. It offers rooms.

The Corniche Fertility Center provides comprehensive testing for couples with infertility problems and recurrent pregnancy loss, including IVF (in vitro fertilization), IMSI (intracellular morphologically selected sperm injection), fertility preservation, and reproductive surgery. And provide treatment.

It also manages and treats recurrent miscarriage, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and male infertility problems.

Please also read:

>> Newspapers called me a “magician,” says an Abu Dhabi award-winning doctor

In 2020, the success rate of the Cornish Hospital freeze IVF cycle was almost double that of international standards, and the success rate of women over the age of 35 was 49% of international standards. The success rate for women under the age of 35 is 25%, and the success rate for women under the age of 35 is 58%, while the reference criterion for this age group is 32%.

The Esthetic Clinic is the latest division of Cornish Hospital, specializing in holistic women’s rejuvenation. The clinic examines patients of various nationalities, 50% of whom are Emirates.

Dr. Tracy Sims, Principal Doctor at the Esthetic Clinic, said: Suitable for all skin types and races, including skin tightening, body sculpting, and quick, painless laser hair removal.

Staff reporter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos