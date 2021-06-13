Ring Video Doorbell 3 vs Ring Video Doorbell 4: Which smart doorbell should you choose for Prime Day?





With the Amazon Prime Day sale imminent, you may be wondering if it’s time to invest in a video doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell 4, Rings’ latest smart doorbell, can be battery-powered or mains-powered and is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Released in early 2020 and designed to replace the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that was added to the list of best video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 looks like its predecessor.

The price of the new model is only slightly higher, so it can be difficult to find the difference that really exists between the two video doorbells. Now, I’ve looked through the specs to show where the main differences are and if I want to choose a more expensive model this year.

Here’s all the details you need to decide which one to choose when creating a complete review of Ring Video Doorbell 4.

Ring Video Doorbell Deals

Do you know which Ring video doorbell you want? Then check out the lowest prices for Rings full range video doorbells now.

Today’s Best Ring Video Doorbell 4, Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Ring Pro Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell Deal

Prime Day Video Doorbell Deals-Should You Wait?

The price of Ring Doorbells drops each year on Prime Day as Amazon’s own-branded devices receive the most discounts from retailers. Prime Day sells the Ring Video Doorbell 3 three days before that day.

The Ring Doorbell is often bundled with an Echo (to make a sound when someone presses the doorbell) or an Echo Show so you can actually see who’s in front of the door. ..

For example, last year’s Prime Day saw a $ 30 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, but this year we expected to save even more as new models hit the market and the price of older ring doorbells went down even further.

(Image credit: ring) Price

Ring Video Doorbell 4 is Rings’ latest versatile video doorbell that can be battery-powered or connected to mains. The price is $ 199.99 / £ 179 / A $ 329, the same price as the previous one.

When the Ring Video Doorbell 3 was launched, Ring initially offered two different models. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 costs $ 199.99 / £ 179 / AU $ 329 and is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

The latter is the only model with a pre-roll feature that saves a 4-second video before motion is detected, making it easy to resolve the cause of the alert. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus was priced at $ 229.99 / £ 199 / A $ 369.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 is currently down to $ 179.99 / £ 159 / AU $ 299, but the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus inventory has declined since the release of Ring Video Doorbell 4.

In fact, doorbells are currently very difficult to obtain and aren’t even referenced on the Rings website, but a replay version is available from Amazon.

(Image credit: ring) Design

In terms of appearance, Ring Video Doorbell 4 looks the same as Ring Video Doorbell 3.

Both doorbells are 5.1 x 2.4 1.1 inches / 12.8 x 6.2 x 2.8 cm (height x width x depth) and have a removable face plate on the bottom. Ring Video Doorbell 3 comes with two face plates. Satinic (silver) and Venetian (black).

However, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 box only comes with a satin nickel faceplate. However, once installed, Ring will email you instructions on how to get your faceplate for free or for a fee.

Both Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 4 are versatile and can be attached to a rechargeable battery or mains, but Ring Video Doorbell 4 can also be plugged into an electrical outlet using a plug-in adapter. .. Outlet.

The batteries in both doorbells are also removable, eliminating the need to remove the entire unit from the wall when the batteries run out.

If you choose to use the mains, keep in mind that unlike the Rings-only mains video doorbell (such as the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2), the battery is used to power the doorbell function. ..

Hardwire is used to provide trickle charge to the battery. Depending on how you use the doorbell, the battery may drain faster than it can be charged with a hard wire, so you may need to remove the battery and recharge it yourself.

Both video doorbells support two different Wi-Fi frequencies. 2.4GHz and 5GHz mean that you can establish more stable connections with a wide range of routers, and you need to put an end to connectivity issues that plague some users, especially those with slow broadband.

If you want to record footage when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, the two doorbells are equipped with the same camera with a 160 degree field of view that can record video in Full HD.

Night vision means that the footage recorded by both doorphones at night is clear, even in black and white instead of color.

(Image credit: ring) Features

The main difference between Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the addition of color preroll.

As already mentioned, this feature saves 4 seconds of footage before motion is detected and helps identify the cause of activity alerts.

Preroll is not available in Ring Video Doorbell 3. It was available in Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, but it was black and white instead of color.

Ring states that the Ring Video Doorbell 4 pre-roll footage is of higher quality than the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

In addition, Ring claims that the pre-roll footage “improved nighttime functionality.”

To access the pre-roll feature of Ring Video Doorbell 4, you need a subscription to Ring Protect for £ 2.50 / $ 3 / AU $ 4 per month.

However, both doorbells require this subscription if you want to return to the video recorded by the doorbell for up to 30 days after the doorbell has been saved.

verdict

Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a slight evolution of Ring Video Doorbell 3 with preroll capability.

For those who take the first step in the world of video doorbells, choosing a new device makes sense. Getting the Doorbell 3 on sale using the pre-roll feature (which sounds very useful) is a very solid choice.

