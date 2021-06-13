My iPhone 12 Pro Max is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and does not require a case.Thank you





Sarah Tu / CNET

I’ve been a solid supporter of the case since I’ve been suffering from the continuous cracking of the iPhone screen.

“It’s safer and more practical,” I told myself. On my iPhone 7, and then on my iPhone 8, an accidental fall caused an irreparable crack in the screen. “Why is there a risk of spending another $ 1000 on the iPhone?”

Cut through the chat

Subscribe to the CNET mobile newsletter for the latest phone news and reviews.

But to change my view, it took only one seemingly mediocre moment. I slipped out of the case to remove the SIM card from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which had been covered in rubber for several months. fell.

I immediately remembered why these phones were so expensive. The flat display looked even more attractive without the case sticking out from the side. The phone felt light and comfortable, with a soothing Pacific blue radiating a bland glow. It was as if the iPhone hardware integrity was revealed.

“Maybe it’s better to be caseless, that’s amazing …” whispered in his head.

“No, you’re crazy!” I interrupted another loud voice. “Revert the case as soon as possible and forget about it! It’s not worth the risk.”

Ignoring the rational voice in my head, I decided to find out if I was the only person enthusiastic enough to secretly carry a $ 1,200 iPhone without a case. I wasn’t.

After a bit of research, I discovered that I was driving a caseless iPhone crusader. Fans claim that the only way to experience the most famous consumer technology products on the planet is to use a bare iPhone.

“This phone [iPhone 12] It’s too gorgeous to hide, “said one Reddit user when asked whether to make it caseless or caseless.

Another person on Reddit wrote, “I’m rocking it naked. I bought Apple for peace of mind.” The post mentioned Apple’s ceramic shield, saying “ceramic got into the clutch,” and said the company offered four times better drop protection than its predecessor, the iPhone 12.

Former CNET editor Chris Matysyzc was also present. Be careful not to damage the corners. “

Sarah Tew / CNET Cased iPhone

“Safely” storing your iPhone in a case is a standard woven into the structure of global smartphone culture. Take a look at the protected phone case industry, which is already worth billions of dollars and is projected to grow with mobile phone ownership. Adding non-stop marketing to the mix makes it feel like it’s absolutely necessary to put the iPhone in a case. The choices are endless: shock-resistant cases, eco-friendly cases, sparkling purple dinosaur cases, cases envisioned by Miley Cyrus, and 3D-printed cases that you can complete with your own dog photo. It’s very leaning.

However, this lifestyle was not born suddenly. Of course, shipping your iPhone in a case blends into our mainstream culture for good reason. No one is at risk of destroying the iPhone, and everyone wants to save time, money, and resources preemptively. Nevertheless, I still believe that the iPhone is best experienced without a case.

Over the last few years, Apple has invested tens of billions of dollars in research and design, some of which is used to carefully craft the gorgeous look and feel of the iPhone each year. It’s also easy to forget that Apple has teamed up to test the iPhone to make sure it’s perfectly designed. In reality, the iPhone is stronger than ever. Apple’s ceramic glass shield, which debuted on the iPhone 12, unexpectedly protected the hardware from as high as 9 feet. (If you need more evidence, see CNET’s iPhone 12 drop test results.)

Also, the case does not necessarily guarantee complete protection. In fact, according to some insiders, many of the complaints about broken phones come from the iPhone in the case.

Caseless iPhone case

After conducting the investigation, we made an informed decision to make it caseless. I enjoy the lightness, thinness, portability, and feel of the hand. We’re also grateful for the availability of the touch-sensitive Apple symbol we’ve covered in the case so far. We’ve programmed it to perform tasks such as launching TikTok and taking screenshots. , What do you guess? Thanks to this lifestyle choice, I have evolved into a more cautious person. Does it extend to other elements of my life? may be.

Still, the iPhone without a case had a much better lifestyle than it did in a case, but it wasn’t perfect. After all, I was sacrificing peace of mind. I didn’t fully accept the risks associated with carrying a caseless iPhone in Hong Kong. Anxiety about the iPhone 12 Pro Max slipping and hitting a rocky floor struck like a wave (even if you had Apple Care). My iPhone 12 Pro Max with a matte finish is still quite slippery.

Then, on my way to the charming beaches of Hong Kong, I was worried that sand particles could get into the stainless steel chassis of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is both dustproof and waterproof, regardless of IP 68 grade.

“Don’t underestimate the damage a grain of sand does to your iPhone,” my rational inner voice warned again.

After all, caseless life may not have suited me. So I decided to mash it up and swing for the best of both worlds.

We now save this case for high-risk activities such as going to the beach, going hiking trails, and finally boarding a plane. For low-risk pranks like hanging out at home, going to a haunted house in your neighborhood, or meeting your girlfriend at dinner, you can enjoy your iPhone the way Apple intended. Completed with a double tap on the back.

Perhaps the “right” way for me is not to live a life in favor of or against the case, but to divide it into those who have the case and those who do not. Coexist in peace.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos